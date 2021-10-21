BAN vs PNG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 21st, 2021

In the ninth match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh (BAN) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Thursday.

Bangladesh are yet to put up an impressive performance in the T20 World Cup 2021. Their campaign started with a narrow defeat against Scotland by six runs. However, they quickly recovered to beat Oman by 26 runs in their next game. With a win over PNG in their final group game, they will clinch a spot in the Super 12.

Papua New Guinea (PNG), meanwhile, are already out of the tournament, with back-to-back defeats against Oman and Scotland. They have only pride to play for against Bangladesh.

On that note, here are three players from either team whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BAN vs PNG contest.

#3 Assad Vala (PNG)

Inspirational PNG captain Assad Vala has been in decent form with the willow in the tournament. Though he is a part-time bowler, he hasn't rolled his arm much in the mega event so far. He would love to leave the tournament with a victory.

He started his T20 World Cup campaign with a half-century against Oman, but the knock went in vain. Nevertheless, he would love to produce a meaningful knock at No.3 in this game.

#2 Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

All-rounder Mahedi Hasan’s recent rise has been phenomenal for Bangladesh. He has picked up four wickets so far in two matches, and is raring to perform with both bat and ball. He was even used as a No.3 batter in one of the games.

Mahedi’s spin-bowling could be useful on these slow wickets. Though he failed to clinch crucial moments with the bat, he will look to add some runs before the Super 12 stage starts.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Shakib Al Hasan continues to be Bangladesh’s match-winner. He came to his team’s rescue in the must-win contest in their previous encounter against Oman. The all-rounder has scored 62 runs, and picked up five wickets.

In his most recent ICC event in 2019, Shakib had good returns with the willow at No.3. He is expected to continue in the same batting position in this game as well. Moreover, his bowling could be more than a handful on this two-paced wicket.

Edited by Bhargav