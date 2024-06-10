BAN vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Bangladesh (BAN) face South Africa (SA) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Bangladesh won their tournament opener against Sri Lanka by two wickets. They will be hyped up to play South Africa with the same momentum. The Proteas, on the other hand, have won their last two matches. They struggled a lot against the Netherlands as they won the match by just four wickets.
The two teams have played each other in eight head-to-head matches. South Africa have won all games.
BAN vs SA Match Details
The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 10 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BAN vs SA, 21st Match
Date and Time: 10th June 2024, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a drop pitch, so fans can expect some low-scoring matches initially. Bowlers, especially pacers, will be crucial in today’s match. The last T20I played at the venue was between the Netherlands and South Africa, where a total of 209 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.
BAN vs SA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
BAN - W L N/R W L
SA - W W L L L
BAN vs SA Probable Playing XI
BAN Playing XI
No injury updates.
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
SA Playing XI
No injury updates.
Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
BAN vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Heinrich Klassen
Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He can play both pace and spin equally well. Quinton de Kock is another good wicketkeeper pick, especially if South Africa bat first.
Batters
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs and David Miller are the best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. David Miller played an exceptional innings of 59 runs in just 51 balls in the last match against the Netherlands. Reeza Hendricks is another good option for today's match.
All-rounders
Shakib Al Hasan
Marco Jansen and Shakib Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marco Jansen scored three runs and took two wickets in the last match against the Netherlands. Rishad Hossain is another good all-rounder option for today's match.
Bowlers
Anrich Nortje
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ottneil Baartman and Anrich Nortje. Nortje has taken six wickets in the last two matches and will again be a crucial option in today's match. Mustafizur Rahman is another good bowler for today's match.
BAN vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices
Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for South Africa. Bangladesh batters might not be able to play him at this swinging venue. He has taken six wickets in the last two matches and is again expected to shine today.
Ottneil Baartman
Ottneil Baartman is another good bowler who is among the wickets in the tournament. He has already taken five wickets in the last two matches and is expected to shine again in today's game.
5 Must-Picks for BAN vs SA, 21st Match
Anrich Nortje
Shakib Al Hasan
Marco Jansen
Ottneil Baartman
Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock, H Klaasen, L Das
Batters: T Stubbs
All-rounders: S Al Hasan, R Hossain, M Jansen
Bowlers: K Rabada, A Nortje, O Baartman, M Rahman
Bangladesh vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen
Batters: T Stubbs, D Miller
All-rounders: S Al Hasan, R Hossain, M Jansen
Bowlers: K Rabada, A Nortje, O Baartman, M Rahman, T Ahmed
