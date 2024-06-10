BAN vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Bangladesh (BAN) face South Africa (SA) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh won their tournament opener against Sri Lanka by two wickets. They will be hyped up to play South Africa with the same momentum. The Proteas, on the other hand, have won their last two matches. They struggled a lot against the Netherlands as they won the match by just four wickets.

The two teams have played each other in eight head-to-head matches. South Africa have won all games.

BAN vs SA Match Details

The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 10 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

BAN vs SA, 21st Match

Date and Time: 10th June 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a drop pitch, so fans can expect some low-scoring matches initially. Bowlers, especially pacers, will be crucial in today’s match. The last T20I played at the venue was between the Netherlands and South Africa, where a total of 209 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

BAN vs SA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

BAN - W L N/R W L

SA - W W L L L

BAN vs SA Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

SA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

BAN vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klassen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He can play both pace and spin equally well. Quinton de Kock is another good wicketkeeper pick, especially if South Africa bat first.

Batters

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs and David Miller are the best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. David Miller played an exceptional innings of 59 runs in just 51 balls in the last match against the Netherlands. Reeza Hendricks is another good option for today's match.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan

Marco Jansen and Shakib Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marco Jansen scored three runs and took two wickets in the last match against the Netherlands. Rishad Hossain is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Anrich Nortje

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ottneil Baartman and Anrich Nortje. Nortje has taken six wickets in the last two matches and will again be a crucial option in today's match. Mustafizur Rahman is another good bowler for today's match.

BAN vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for South Africa. Bangladesh batters might not be able to play him at this swinging venue. He has taken six wickets in the last two matches and is again expected to shine today.

Ottneil Baartman

Ottneil Baartman is another good bowler who is among the wickets in the tournament. He has already taken five wickets in the last two matches and is expected to shine again in today's game.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs SA, 21st Match

Anrich Nortje

Shakib Al Hasan

Marco Jansen

Ottneil Baartman

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock, H Klaasen, L Das

Batters: T Stubbs

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, R Hossain, M Jansen

Bowlers: K Rabada, A Nortje, O Baartman, M Rahman

Bangladesh vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen

Batters: T Stubbs, D Miller

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, R Hossain, M Jansen

Bowlers: K Rabada, A Nortje, O Baartman, M Rahman, T Ahmed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback