BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Bangladesh (BAN) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Bangladesh will head into this game as the favourites given their recent exploits in New Zealand and South Africa.

With Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal back in their ranks, Bangladesh will eye a winning start to the series at the expense of Sri Lanka, who also have a decent squad to fall back on. With two well-balanced sides taking to the field, a thrilling game of Test cricket beckons in Chattogram.

BAN vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed

SL XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha

Match Details

BAN vs SL, 1st Test

Date and Time: May 15, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

It will be a competitive track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, with both the pacers and spinners likely to get some help. The conditions should favour the batters in the early part of the Test.

As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first and pile on the runs in the first innings.

Today’s BAN vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Liton Das: Liton Das has been in great form in this format in the last year or so, scoring valuable runs in the lower middle order. He is a good player of pace and spin. Given his wicket-keeping prowess, Das is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Dimuth Karunaratne: Like Liton Das, Dimuth Karunaratne has been in fine touch in the last few years, contributing heavily at the top of the order. He had a few good knocks in his previous Test series against India and is regarded as one of the best openers in the world.

Given his ability on slowish tracks, Karunaratne is a good addition to your BAN vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan: Although Shakib al Hasan is expected to play, Mehidy Hasan will be Bangladesh's go-to allrounder and for good reason. He has been sensational with both bat and ball in this format, often coming up with clutch performances at the time of need.

With his skill-set suiting the conditions on offer, Hasan is a must-have in your BAN vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Praveen Jayawickrama: Praveen Jayawickrama is one of the brightest spin prospects in the world, with the youngster already making a good start to his international career.

Jayawickrama uses his height and accuracy to good effect. With the pitch likely to help him, he can be backed to sustain his bright start in the international circuit.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

Praveen Jayawickrama (SL)

Important stats for BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Mominul Haque - 3514 runs in 51 Test matches, Average: 39.48

Taijul Islam - 153 wickets in 36 Test matches, Average: 32.03

Lasith Embuldeniya - 70 wickets in 15 Test matches, Average: 34.77

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Das, K Mendis, T Iqbal, D Karunaratne, M Haque, S al Hasan, D de Silva, M Hasan Miraz, E Hossain, L Embuldeniya, P Jayawickrama

Captain: M Hasan Miraz Vice-captain: D Karunaratne

BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Das, K Mendis, M Hasan Joy, D Karunaratne, M Haque, S al Hasan, D de Silva, M Hasan Miraz, T Islam, L Embuldeniya, P Jayawickrama

Captain: S al Hasan Vice-captain: P Jayawickrama

Edited by Ritwik Kumar