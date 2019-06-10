BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 11th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 16 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 sees an all Asian clash with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka locking horns at the County Ground in Bristol. While Sri Lanka's previous game was washed out, Bangladesh come into this encounter on the back of two disappointing losses against England and New Zealand.

With an in-form Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks, Bangladesh are the favourites for this game given their resurgence in white-ball cricket over the last few years but former champions Sri Lanka cannot be counted out with their vast experience being a critical factor. They will have to make do without Nuwan Pradeep, who was at his best against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

Considering Bangladesh's balance in their playing XI, Sri Lanka will be hopeful of yet another Kusal Perera special along with the usual suspects, Lasith Malinga and Kusal Mendis as both teams look to bounce back into winning ways. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

Playing XI Updates

Bangladesh

Mohammad Mithun could make way for Liton Das after a no-show against England. Das had a good outing against India in the warm-up game and could be a viable replacement. The rest of the side should remain the same with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin revelling with bat and ball respectively. All eyes will be on the opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, who have looked good with making a substantial impact on proceedings.

Bangladesh have struggled to pick wickets up front with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow making merry on Saturday with none of Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman troubling them with the new ball, which could be one of the key aspects as far as this match is concerned.

Possible XI: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Liton/Mithun, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka would have loved to field the same side that featured against Afghanistan but will have to make an unforced change with Nuwan Pradeep ruled out due to a dislocated finger. Similarly, Lahiru Thirimanne is also doubtful for this game after feeling discomfort in his knee prior to match day.

In such a case, Avishka Fernando could make an appearance in the top order while Jeffrey Vandersay should get the nod over Jeevan Mendis instead of Pradeep. Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne are pivotal to Sri Lanka's fortunes with their fragile middle order taken into account. Both Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews have failed with the bat, leading to two middle-order capitulations and would want to set the record straight against a decent Bangladesh bowling unit.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Fernando/Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Malinga and Lakmal.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 16

11 June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

Similar to the previous PAK-SL game which got washed out at this very venue, this match also is at the threat of being abandoned due to persistent rain. Although the weather is slated to clear up later in the day, it should provide a lot of help to the pacers with swing and bounce.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: All three of Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera should be picked for this game given their importance in such a high octane clash in the World Cup. While Kusal Perera and Mushfiqur Rahim have already made a mark in the World Cup, Kusal Mendis is one to watch out for even after two failures prior to this game. His ability to shift gears effortlessly in the middle overs give Sri Lanka hope as they look to get one over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Batsmen: The Bangladesh opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar are great options considering their form in the first ten overs and the lack of a genuine swing bowler in the Sri Lankan set-up. Along with them, one of Angelo Mathews or Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne should suffice as the third and final batting option.

All-rounders: Thisara Perera is one of Sri Lanka's best bets with both bat and ball in what could be a shortened game on Tuesday. Along with him, Shakib Al Hasan is the must-have in any fantasy side with the Bangladesh all-rounder leading the run-scoring charts with 260 runs in just three games. Given his immense ability with the ball as well, he is surely one to watch out for.

Bowlers: Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are brilliant options with the ball with both of them regularly picking wickets for Bangladesh in all their games. While their batting is an added bonus, their bowling ability should bring in some valuable points. Isuru Udana is also a very resourceful player given his exploits with the bat against South Africa earlier in the year, making him a handy option for this game as well.

Captain: Kusal Perera and Tamim Iqbal are the ideal options given this match could be interrupted by rain. Both of them are looking in fine touch with Tamim even due for a big one in conditions he is quite capable of scoring big in. Shakib Al Hasan is also a brilliant option given his all-round ability although the law of averages could catch up quick on him.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Angelo Mathews, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Isuru Udana, Mehidy Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin. Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Suranga Lakmal, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan. Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan