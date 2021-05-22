Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI - May 23rd, 2021

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

The Sri Lankans, who are back in action as they kickstart a busy couple of months of cricket, are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, with Kusal Perera taking up captaincy duties. Despite an inexperienced bowling attack in place, Sri Lanka boast a balanced attack, with Wanindu Hasaranga being one to watch out for. With the likes of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis also in their ranks, the Sri Lankans might even consider themselves favorites ahead of the series.

Bangladesh will have an almost full-strength side at their disposal, with Shakib Al Hasan returning to the top-order. The balance Shakib provides only adds value to Bangladesh, who would be keen to get off to the perfect start in this series. Their bowling attack also has the right blend of youth and experience, paving the way for a competitive clash against their Asian rivals.

With both teams itching to get off to a winning start, we should be in for an absolute cracker at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Shiran Fernando

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mehedy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan/Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando and Isuru Udana

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date & Time: 23rd May 2021, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium should be a good one to bat on, there will be some help on offer for the spinners. Despite the expected overcast conditions, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game against the pacers early on. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, with some turn available off the surface. With conditions not expected to change much during the game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. 260-270 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand being crucial to either side's fortunes.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAN vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Tamim Iqbal, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Tamim Iqbal, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Kusal Mendis. Vice-captain: Shakib al Hasan