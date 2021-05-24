Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI - May 25th, 2021

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Hosts Bangladesh clinched a thrilling win over the weekend, courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim's fifty. Despite Wanindu Hasaranga showing some resistance with the bat, the Bangladesh bowlers were able to close out a crucial win. With momentum on their side, Bangladesh will look to seal a series win on Tuesday. But there are a few areas where the hosts can improve, with the likes of Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed itching to make up for their poor outings in the previous encounter.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were undone by Mehidy Hasan, who picked up a four-wicket haul with his off-spin. Kusal Perera and the rest of the Lankan top-order failed to fire as they left Wanindu Hasaranga and Isuru Udana with a mountain too steep to conquer. However, the touring team will be hoping for an improved performance from their batters as they look to level the series.

Although both teams are evenly matched on paper, Bangladesh might hold the edge, owing to their recent form and familiarity with home conditions. Either way, another highly entertaining game of cricket beckons in Dhaka.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Shiran Fernando

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashen Bandara and Isuru Udana

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 25th May 2021, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch has something for the bowlers. While there is swing on offer for the pacers early on, the batsmen will fancy their chances in the powerplay phase. As the game progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. The pacers will also look to vary their pace, with Mustafizur Rahman and Isuru Udana doing it perfectly in the first ODI. Both teams will look to bat upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib al Hasan, Mohd Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Isuru Udana

Captain: Shakib al Hasan. Vice-captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Danushka Gunathilaka, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Kusal Mendis, Mehedy Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib al Hasan, Mohd Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Isuru Udana

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Liton Das