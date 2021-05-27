Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODI - May 28th, 2021

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh stormed to a series win, riding on the back of a sensational Mushfiqur Rahim century earlier in the week. It wasn't just Rahim as the bowlers also came to the party, with Mustafizur Rahman seemingly back to his supreme best. Despite the series already being wrapped up, Bangladesh will be eyeing another win to complete a whitewash.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have failed to deliver as a unit so far. Apart from a few notable contributions from Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, the Sri Lankans have struggled against the hosts. If they are to salvage something out of the series, they will need their batting unit to fire, with captain Kusal Perera being key.

Although Bangladesh will start the game as the clear favorites, Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly at any cost. With both teams eyeing a win, we should be in for a fitting end to what has been an entertaining series.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Shiran Fernando

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun/Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis and Isuru Udana

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 28th May 2021, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, with rain also playing spoilsport on a few occasions. However, there is still value for shots on this surface. While there is some swing on offer early on, the pacers should ideally revert to off-pace deliveries. The spinners will have a big day in the proceedings, paving the way for an exciting contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first given the slowness of the track, with 250 being a decent total at the venue.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAN vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Mustafizur Rahman, Lakshan Sandakan and Mehedy Hasan Miraz

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Lakshan Sandakan and Mehedy Hasan Miraz

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Danushka Gunathilaka