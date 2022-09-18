BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of CPL 2022 will see the Barbados Royals (BAR) face Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the BAR vs GUY Dream11 prediction.

The Barbados Royals have been the team to beat in CPL 2022 with five wins in six matches so far. While Kyle Mayers has stood out with the bat, the bowlers have backed him up with consistent performances. They will be eager to return to winning ways after a loss to Jamaica in their previous game. They face a strong Guyana Amazon Warriors side who are placed at the bottom of the CPL 2022 points table. However, they have impressed in patches and boast a well-balanced squad. With both sides eyeing a big win, an entertaining game beckons in Trinidad.

BAR vs GUY Match Details, CPL 2022

The 22nd match of CPL 2022 has the Barbados Royals taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR vs GUY, CPL 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 18th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAR vs GUY Form Guide

Barbados Royals: W-W-W-W-W-W-L

Guyana Amazon Warriors: L-NR-L-W-L

BAR vs GUY probable playing 11s for today’s match

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Corbin Bosch, Azam Khan, David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy and Oshane Thomas/Ramon Simmonds.

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad.

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Colin Ingram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shimron Hetmyer (c), Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5 Asia Cup matches, 152 runs, Average: 30.40)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a good Asia Cup campaign, scoring 152 runs in five innings. He boasts a T20I strike rate of 138.46, holding him in good stead. With Gurbaz being a good player of both pace and spin, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Shimron Hetmyer (4 matches, 137 runs, strike rate: 133.01)

Shimron Hetmyer is the Guyana Amazon Warriors' top runscorer in CPL 2022 with 137 runs in four matches. He has a strike rate of 133.01 this season, serving his side well in the middle overs. With Hetmyer taking up the floater's role in the side, he is a top pick in your BAR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (7 matches, 286 runs, 5 wickets)

Kyle Mayers is in the midst of a brilliant run of form, scoring 286 runs in seven matches. He has picked up five wickets as well, adding value in the powerplay phase. Given the form that he is in, Mayers is a must-have in your BAR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Obed McCoy (7 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 16.27)

Obed McCoy has been in good form in CPL 2022 with 11 wickets at an average of 16.27. He has impressed with his slower balls and yorkers in the death overs. Given the conditions on offer, McCoy is a handy pick in your BAR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

BAR vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has scores of 20, 32, 46, and 39 in the CPL. The southpaw has a decent record against pace this season, striking at over 160. Hetmyer is capable of taking on the spinners too, making him a popular captaincy choice for your BAR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock comes into this game on the back of a brilliant fifty against Jamaica Tallawahs. The South African has excelled in a middle-order role, scoring 86 runs in the last two games at No. 4. With de Kock in decent form, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Shimron Hetmyer 137 runs in 4 matches Kyle Mayers 286 runs, 5 wickets in 7 matches Mujeeb ur Rahman 3 wickets in 2 matches Tabraiz Shamsi 8 wickets in 4 matches Jason Holder 11 wickets in 7 matches

BAR vs GUY match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 22

Tabraiz Shamsi and Imran Tahir are two of the best spinners in the competition. However, their countryman David Miller has a good record against both, striking at over 130 against each of them. With Miller likely to bat higher up the order, he could be a game-changing pick in your BAR vs GUY Dream11 prediction tip.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Tip - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Ingram (vc), Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

