BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 4th, 2020

The second game on a double-header Thursday has the 2019 CPL finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents locking horns at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

It's been a disappointing season so far for the Tridents who have had just two wins in eight games. Despite having a skillful spin-attack in their ranks, the Tridents are fifth in the points table, with time running out for the defending champions.

Their opponents, Guyana Amazon Warriors have found form off late with two consecutive wins, including one against the Tridents as well. Chris Green led his troops brilliantly in their previous game as they restricted the Tridents to a paltry total of 92 enroute to a dominant eight-wicket win.

The Warriors are the clear favourites for this CPL game, although one cannot take the Tridents lightly, especially as they possess a bowling attack consisting of Rashid Khan and CPL 2019's highest wicket-taker Hayden Walsh. All in all, another cracking encounter awaits in Trinidad, with either side looking to strengthen their bid for a semi-final spot.

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Predicted Playing XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Ashmead Nedd.

Barbados Tridents

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles (WK), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner and Raymon Reifer.

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents.

Date: 4th September 2020, at 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

Spinners have found success under the lights in the CPL this season, with extra turn on offer. With the ball skidding on to the bat, batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Pacers will bank on their variations to get some help off the surface, with Naveen-ul-Haq and Dwayne Bravo finding some success. With a slow surface on offer, the spinners are expected to rule the roost yet again in the CPL.

BAR vs GUY CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Kevin Sinclair, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Ross Taylor, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Kevin Sinclair, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir and Keemo Paul.

Captain: Ross Taylor, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder.