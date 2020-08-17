BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 19th, 2020

Match 2 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 sees the defending CPL champions Barbados Tridents taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Led by Jason Holder, the Tridents will fancy a repeat of their 2019 exploits once again, especially with the addition of star leg spinner Rashid Khan.

On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be eyeing a better performance this season after finishing fourth in CPL 2019. With Carlos Brathwaite shifting bases in the off-season, the onus has shifted onto the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Lynn.

Both teams look very strong on paper, although the Tridents hold the edge with a superior bowling attack at their disposal. However, the Patriots should fancy their chances in what should be an entertaining game in Trinidad.

Squads to choose from

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (C), Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Keon Harding and Hayden Walsh

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Nick Kelly, Joshua da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Alzarri Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

Match: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Date: 19th August 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side, although we should still have a relatively high-scoring match on our hands.

While there will be some swing available for the likes of Holder and Cottrell to make use of with the new ball, changes of pace will be key towards the death overs.

Both teams would want to bat first with anything above 150 being a competitive total.

BAR vs SKN CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Mitchell Santner, Corey Anderson, Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Jason Holder, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Corey Anderson, Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner