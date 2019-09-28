BAR vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 30th, 2019

Barbados Tridents plays their second game in a row as they face Darren Sammy's St Lucia Zouks in a must win game for both sides on Monday. St Lucia's win over Jamaica on Saturday has boosted their chances of qualifying.

With a brilliant bowling unit in their midst, St Lucia's fortunes have been overturned since Colin Ingram's arrival with the likes of Williams and Viljoen in top form as well. On the other hand, Barbados is also firmly in the running for a playoff place with JP Duminy leading the charge for them. With the Kensington Oval playing host to yet another CPL match, an entertaining game awaits fantasy users. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Harry Gurney, Daniel Christian and Hayden Walsh

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Fawad Ahmed, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Najibullah Zadran, Krishmar Santokie and Lasith Malinga

Playing XI Updates:

Barbados Tridents:

No changes are expected from the Tridents with the likes of Johnson Charles and JP Duminy in fine form. Jason Holder has picked wickets with the new ball on a consistent basis with the likes of Harry Gurney and Hayden Walsh also doing well. All eyes will be upon Alex Hales, who has underperformed for the Tridents and is expected to make amends in what is a must-win game for them.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles(WK), Carter, Duminy, Shakib, Holder(C), Nurse, Gurney, Reifer, Primus and Walsh

St Lucia Zouks:

Like their opponents on Monday, St Lucia should place their qualification hopes on the same set of players that won them the game against the Tallawahs. Rahkeem Cornwall led the way for the Zouks once again with Hardus Viljoen's quick-fire cameo also helping their cause. Their bowling unit is slowly gaining confidence with Krishmar Santokie and Kesrick Williams picking five wickets among themselves on Saturday. Under the able leadership of Darren Sammy, they will look to end the league stage with a win and possibly lock a playoff place in Barbados.

Possible XI: Fletcher(WK), Cornwall, Ingram, de Grandhomme, Barnwell, Sammy(C), Viljoen, Santokie, Royal, Fawad and Williams

Match Details:

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, Match 26

30th September 2019, 3:30 AM IST

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report:

The pitch looks good for batting for this game with the par score being 165. With some turn also on offer, spinners will be the key as the game progresses while the pacers will revert to change of pace in the death overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles stand out as the two wicket-keepers who can be picked for this game. Although Charles is in decent form at the top of the Barbados batting unit, Andre Fletcher's experience should serve him well in this do-or-die fixture.

Batsmen: Colin Ingram is a must have in the side with his ability to deal with spin being exemplary. Along with him, the in-form Jonathan Carter is also a decent option while picking Alex Hales is a risk worth taking considering his immense talent and record in the format.

Allrounders: A number of quality allround options are available on either side although Rakheem Cornwall and Shakib Al Hasan standout among them. While JP Duminy, whose off spin has accounted for a couple of wickets, is a great option, one of Jason Holder or Colin de Grandhomme should do the trick

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed hasn't exactly fired for St Lucia Zouks if we consider his exploits for TKR last season. Nevertheless, he is a constant threat for the opposition and would love to bowl on a wicket where fellow leggie Hayden Walsh picked a fifer. Both Walsh and Fawad are to be picked in the side while the likes of Harry Gurney and Kesrick Williams, who rely on variations are also ones to watch out for. Hardus Viljoen has stepped up for St Lucia with some runs as well to his credit. He could be a good alternative to Fawad Ahmed to balance out the side in terms of credits.

Captain: On a pitch where runs and turn are on offer, spin-bowling allrounders, Shakib Al Hasan and Rakheem Cornwall are picked as captain and vice-captain. Both of them should get a chance to showcase their talents with the bat and ball to earn big fantasy points. In case of a different option, Colin Ingram and JP Duminy are also viable for the mantle of captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Alex Hales, Jonathan Carter, Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Colin de Grandhomme, Rakheem Cornwall, Hardus Viljoen, Harry Gurney and Hayden Walsh. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Rakheem Cornwall

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, Jonathan Carter, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin de Grandhomme, Jason Holder, Fawad Ahmed, Kesrick Williams and Hayden Walsh. Captain: Colin Ingram, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan