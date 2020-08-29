BAR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 30th, 2020

The final double-header at the Queen's Park Oval kicks off on Sunday as the high-flying St Lucia Zouks take on the Barbados Tridents in Match 19 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

Although both teams are placed in the top half of the points table at the time of writing, the Zouks have been the better of the two sides with four wins in six games. Riding on the performances of Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase, the Zouks look on course to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

On the other hand, the defending champions Barbados Tridents have experienced some turbulence in their campaign so far. Despite having some of the best spinners in their ranks, the Tridents have won only two games and are desperately looking for another to reinstate their credentials as a genuine top-four candidate.

There isn't much to separate the two sides, which paves the way for another low-scoring thriller in the CPL. With the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi bringing in the Afghan flavour to the Caribbean, we can expect a great clash between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (C), Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers and Hayden Walsh

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Chemar Holder, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

Match: Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks

Date: 30th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

Batsmen are in for another tough day in the office, with spin likely to play a significant role in the proceedings once again. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle, with strike rotation and wickets in handy being the key.

They should be wary of the pacers as well, with their change-ups also being a valuable asset at the Queen's Park Oval. 150 should be a very competitive score and both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

BAR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs SLZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Najibullah Zadran, Mark Deyal, Corey Anderson, Mohd Nabi, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Scott Kuggeleijn, Rashid Khan and Zahir Khan

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Najibullah Zadran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Najibullah Zadran, Mark Deyal, Jonathan Carter, Mohd Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Scott Kuggeleijn, Rashid Khan and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Najibullah Zadran, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder