BAR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 29th, 2020

CPL 2020 is back after a day's break as table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Barbados Tridents at the Queen's Park Oval on Saturday.

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently unbeaten in five games with their plethora of stars coming up to the fore consistently. In stark contrast, consistency has deserted the Barbados Tridents with only two wins in five games so far.

Despite having a spin-heavy bowling attack, the Tridents are in the middle of a dog fight for a top-four spot.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Trinbago Knight Riders come up trumps courtesy a Colin Munro fifty.

However, it should be a much more competitive game this time around with the likes of Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner in fine form for the Tridents.

Squads to choose from

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine/Tion Webster, Fawad Ahmed, Sikander Raza, Ali Khan and Khary Pierre

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan and Hayden Walsh

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents

Date: 29th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The spinners have been the talk of the town with nearly 50 overs of spin being bowled on Thursday alone. While some of the batsmen have accounted for the turn quite well, the spinners have continued to perform well, owing to the spin-friendly conditions on offer.

With the pitch not likely to slow down as the match progresses, both teams would look to chase on winning the toss with anything over 140 being a very competitive total.

BAR vs TKR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs TKR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre and Ashley Nurse

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder