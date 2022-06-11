BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 7

The Barbados Women (BAR-W) will take on the Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) in match 7 of the 2022 West Indies Women T20 on Saturday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Both teams had a great start to the tournament as the Barbados Women won their match against Guyana women, while the Windward Islands Women also won their first match against LWI-W. But while Barbados won their next match as well, WWI-W lost to Jamaica women.

Both teams will try to give their best in the upcoming game . We expect Barbados Women to win today's match.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing XI

BAR-W Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Alisa Scantlebury, Kyshona Knight, Shai Carrington, Trishan Holder, Deandra Dottin, Shaunte Carrington, Aaliyah Alleyne, Aaliyah Williams, and Naijanni Cumberbatch

WWI-W Playing XI

Afy Fletcher (c), Edelyn Turtin (wk), Malika Edward, Gem Eloi, Kimone Homer, Stacy Ann Adams, Qiana Joseph, Pearl Etienne, Jannillea Glasgow, Akeira Peters, and Japhina Joseph

Match Details

BAR-W vs WWI-W, West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for bowling, where you can expect to see a lot of wickets. Fast bowlers will be crucial in the first few overs as the ball will offer some swing. Spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings. Both teams would love to bat first and defend the target.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kycia Knights has been among the top batters for the West Indies. She smashed 12 runs against LWI-W and took two catches. You can also expect her to give additional points from catches.

Batters

Kyshona Knight and C Noel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both bat in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. K Homer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Etienne and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and will also complete their quota of overs. H Matthews smashed 23 runs against LWI-W and took three wickets.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Selman and A Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Glasgow is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

P Etienne (WWI-W)

J Glasgow (WWI-W)

H Matthews (BAR-W)

Important stats for Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 prediction team

H Matthews - 58 runs and four wickets

J Glasgow - Five wickets

P Eitenne - Nine runs and four wickets

Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today (West Indies Women T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, C Noel, K Homer, H Matthews, P Etienne, A Fletcher, S Selman, J Glasgow, A Alleyne and S Bruce

Captain: H Matthews Vice Captain: J Glasgow

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, C Noel, N Cumberbatch, H Matthews, P Etienne, A Fletcher, S Selman, J Glasgow, A Alleyne and S Bruce

Captain: H Matthews Vice Captain: P Etienne

