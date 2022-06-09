LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 5

The Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) will take on the Barbados Women (BAR-W) in the 5th match of the West Indies Women T20 2022 on Friday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Barbados Women had a great start to the tournament as they won their first match against the Guyana Women. The Leeward Islands Women lost their first match against the Windward Islands Women.

Leeward Islands Women will give their best to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but we expect the Barbados Women to win the match.

LWI-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XI

LWI-W Playing XI

Shawnisha Hector (c), Terez Parker (wk), Tynetta McKoy, Arsheena Freeman, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Davanna Claxton, Tiffany Thorpe, Saneldo Willet, Tonya Martin, and Sidella Bellot

BAR-W Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Alisa Scantlebury, Kyshona Knight, Shai Carrington, Trishan Holder, Deandra Dottin, Shaunte Carrington, Aaliyah Alleyne, Aaliyah Williams, and Naijanni Cumberbatch

Match Details

LWI-W vs BAR-W, West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 10 June 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for bowling, where you can expect a lot of wickets. Fast bowlers will be crucial in the first few overs as the ball will offer some swing. Spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings.

Both teams would love to bat first and defend the target.

LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Knight has been among the top batters for the West Indies. She scored five runs against the Guyana Women and took two catches. You can also expect her to give additional points from catches.

Batters

N Cumberbatch and R Dolabaille are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. S Willett is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Richards and B Matthews are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Matthews scored 35 runs and took one wicket against Guyana Women.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Selman and R Liburd. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. Alleyne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team

H Matthews (BAR-W)

J Richards (LWI-W)

S Selman (BAR-W)

Important stats for Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados Women Dream11 prediction team

S Selman - 5 runs and three wickets

J Richards - Three wickets

H Matthews - 35 runs and one wicket

Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados Women Dream11 Prediction Today (West Indies Women T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, R Dolabaille, S Willett, H Matthews, T Thorpe, J Richards, S Selman, A Alleyne, S Bruce, and R Liburd

Captain: H Matthews Vice Captain: T Thorpe

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, R Dolabaille, N Cumberbatch, H Matthews, T Thorpe, J Richards, S Selman, A Alleyne, S Connell, and R Liburd

Captain: H Matthews Vice Captain: S Selman

