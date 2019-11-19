BAT vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 League Match - Nov 19th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final game on Tuesday pits Bangla Tigers against Team Abu Dhabi in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams have won one and tied one game in the competition. While their losses didn't harm their place in the points table much, they will be eyeing a win to start the Super League on the right note. With the likes of Colin Ingram and Moeen Ali taking centre-stage, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Bangla Tigers:

Thisara Perera (C), Andre Fletcher, Rilee Russouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores, Robert Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda, Anamul Haque, Hassan Khan and Farhad Reza

Team Abu Dhabi:

Moeen Ali (C), Niroshan Dickwella, Luke Wright, Lewis Gregory, Wayne Madsen, Alex Davies, Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin, Rohan Mustafa, Harry Gurney, Richard Gleeson, Paras Khadka and Rameez Shahzad.

Playing XI Updates:

Bangla Tigers:

Bangla Tigers depend heavily on their top three of Andre Fletcher, Rilee Russouw and Colin Ingram. They bat deep with South African allrounders, David Wiese and Robbie Frylinck batting at number six and seven. They have a well balanced side with their bowlers also capable of picking wickets regularly. Liam Plunkett and Qais Ahmed are their best bets with the ball on Tuesday with Kevin Koththigoda's unorthodox action also being a useful asset.

Possible XI: Fletcher, Russouw, Ingram, Moores (WK), Perera (C), Frylinck, Wiese, Qais, Plunkett, Suri and Kevin

Team Abu Dhabi:

Although Team Abu Dhabi ended up on the wrong side, they wouldn't be making many changes to their side. Paras Khadka could be recalled for Richard Gleeson with the Abu Dhabi side light on batting resources on paper. Niroshan Dickwella and Luke Wright open the batting for them with Gregory and Madsen batting around captain, Moeen Ali. Their bowling unit is their stronger suit with Ben Laughlin being the most impressive till now. Much is expected from Harry Gurney, who hasn't fired yet in the T10 League.

Possible XI: Wright, Dickwella (WK), Ali (C), Gregory, Madsen, Davies, Khadka, de Lange, Gurney, Laughlin and Mustafa.

Match Details:

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 15

19th November 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with 100 being a bare minimum here. Although the dimensions of the ground are relatively bigger, teams should be able to make good use of the pitch. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers with off pace deliveries being key.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher is in fine form with a strike rate of 217.39 to show for his efforts at the top of the order. While he is a dependable option for this game, one can opt for Dickwella as well. The Sri Lankan is due for a big score and should be able to complement Wright and Ali in the top order.

Batsmen: Although he ran himself out in the previous game, Wayne Madsen is a decent pick for this game along with the usual suspects, Rilee Russouw and Colin Ingram. Like Wright has also scored some runs in the past two games and looks to be a great pick for this game. The Englishman scored 40 against a decent Maratha Warriors side and should be able to build on that performance on Tuesday.

Allrounders: Moeen Ali showcased his range with the bat against Northern Warriors and Maratha Arabians. He is Team Abu Dhabi's best bet with the bat and will be expected to score some runs. While David Wiese is another great candidate, one of Lewis Gregory or Robbie Frylinck should make the cut with both of them capable of scoring quick runs.

Bowlers: In spite of his ability to restrict the run-scoring in the death overs, Harry Gurney hasn't picked a wicket in the T10 League so far. He should be backed to overturn his poor form as Gurney is picked alongside Liam Plunkett. While one of Laughlin or de Lange would also make for a good pick, Qais Ahmed is one to watch out for in this game.

Captain: Moeen Ali and Rilee Russouw have shown glimpses of what they are capable of without going on to make a match defining contribution. Both of them are viable options for captaincy while Niroshan Dickwella is another such player who can be banked upon to score some runs in the powerplay overs.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Andre Fletcher, Luke Wright, Wayne Madsen, Rilee Russouw, Colin Ingram, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Harry Gurney, Ben Laughlin and Liam Plunkett. Captain: Niroshan Dickwella, Vice-Captain: Rilee Russouw

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Rilee Russouw, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Qias Ahmed, Marchant de Lange, Harry Gurney and Liam Plunkett. Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-Captain: Rilee Russouw