BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 3

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will take on Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the third match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Monday, August 8.

Bengaluru Blasters will be eager to improve on their previous position of a last-placed finish in the Karnataka Premier League in 2019. They have a strong squad full of young players and are captained by the fantastic Mayank Agarwal, who is also an IPL captain with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Meanwhile, Gulbarga Mystics are also an extremely strong unit and will be led by reputed batters Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal. They will be confident about their chances of winning this match.

BB vs GMY Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), Jagadeesha Suchith, Anirudha Joshi, T Pradeep, Shivkumar Rakshith, Rishi Bopanna, LR Chethan, Ronit More, Suraj Ahuja, Santokh Singh-I, Kranthi Kumar

GMY XI

Manish Pandey (c), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Kruthik Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Ritesh Bhatkal, Mohit BA, Kushal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Pranav Bhatia

Match Details

BB vs GMY, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: August 08, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch here is friendly to the batters, especially in the T20 format, and high scores could prove to be common. Pacers will struggle to find movement with the ball. The average first innings score here is 170. However, thunderstorms could play a spoilsport here.

Today’s BB vs GMY Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Shrijith is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be looking to get off to a great start here.

Batters

Devdutt Padikkal is an elegant left-handed batter who has made quite the name for himself with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has plenty of T20 experience and has scored 1260 runs at an average of 28 in 46 IPL matches.

Mayank Agarwal is a prolific opening batter who has been involved in the upper echelons of Team India for a while now. The Punjab Kings captain has amassed 4113 runs at an average of 25.70 in 177 T20 games.

Manish Pandey is also a household name, having played for Team India and in the IPL for over a decade now. Pandey is expected to marshall the middle-order for his side and he has collected 3648 runs at an average of 29.90 in 160 matches.

All-rounders

Jagadeesha Suchith is a wonderful bowling all-rounder who has also played several matches in the IPL. He is currently with the Mumbai Indians team and has 19 wickets in 22 matches.

Bowlers

A Shetty will be expected to lead the bowling unit for Gulbarga Mystics. He will be hoping for a strong start here.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs GMY Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal (BB)

Devdutt Padikkal (GMY)

Manish Pandey (GMY)

Jagadeesha Suchith (BB)

CA Karthik (GMY)

Important stats for BB vs GMY Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal: 4113 runs in T20 cricket

Devdutt Padikkal: 1260 runs in IPL

Manish Pandey: 3648 runs in T20 cricket

Jagadeesha Suchith: 19 wickets in IPL

BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Shrijith, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, CA Karthik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, Ritesh Bhatkal, Abhilash Shetty, Ronit More, T Pradeep

Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Manish Pandey

BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Shrijith, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, Ritesh Bhatkal, Abhilash Shetty, Ronit More, T Pradeep, Kushal Wadhwani

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal, Vice-Captain: Jagadeesha Suchith

