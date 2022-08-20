BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 26

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will lock horns with the Mysore Warriors (MW) in the 26th match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BB vs MW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 26.

Bengaluru Blasters are sitting atop the points table, having won five out of their eight matches. They lost their last game against the Gulbarga Mystics by six wickets.

The Mysore Warriors have also won five out of their eight fixtures and are second in the standings. They won their last encounter against the Hubli Tigers by two runs.

BB vs MW Match Details, Match 26

The 26th match of the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 on August 20 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BB vs MW, Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 26

Date and Time: August 20, 2022, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

BB vs MW Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a balanced one and we can expect a thrilling contest on Saturday. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 141 runs.

BB vs MW Probable Playing 11 for Today's Match

BB XI

LR Chethan (WK), Mayank Agarwal (C), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Pradeep T.

MW XI

Nihal Ullal (WK), Karun Nair (C), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna.

Today’s BB vs MW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Nihal Ullal: Ullal is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has scored 118 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 120.51.

Top batter pick

Karun Nair: Karun has been in decent form with the bat in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, amassing 189 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 153.65.

Top all-rounder pick

Pavan Deshpande: Pavan has smashed 327 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 126.74.

Top bowler pick

Thippeswamy Pradeep: Pradeep has bowled exceptionally well for the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022. He has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.60.

BB vs MW captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank has been in sensational form this season, scoring 325 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 171.05. He will be looking forward to continuing his dream run on Saturday.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 107 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 124.41, while also scalping eight wickets.

5 must-picks with player stats for BB vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mayank Agarwal 325 runs in 8 matches Shubhang Hegde 127 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches Pavan Deshpande 327 runs in 8 matches Vidyadhar Patil 21 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches Shreyas Gopal 107 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

BB vs MW Match Expert Tips

BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction Today Head-to-Head League

BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Wicketkeeper: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Aneesh KV, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Karun Nair

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde

Bowlers: Vidyadhar Patil, Rishi Bopanna, Thippeswamy Pradeep

BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction Today Mega League

BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal, Shivkumar Rakshith

Batters: Mayank Agarwal (C), Aditya Goyal, Karun Nair (VC)

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde

Bowlers: Vidyadhar Patil, Ronit More, Thippeswamy Pradeep

