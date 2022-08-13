BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 14

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will lock horns with Mysore Warriors (MW) in the 14th match of the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore on Saturday.

The Blasters are atop the points table, winning three of their four games. They lost their last match against Shivamogga Strikers by nine wickets. The Warriors, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table, winning two of their four games. They lost their last game against Gulbarga Mystics by nine wickets.

BB vs MW Probable Playing XIs

BB

LR Chethan (WK), Mayank Agarwal (C), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More

MW

Nihal Ullal (WK), Karun Nair (C), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna

Match Details

Match: BB vs MW, Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 14

Date and Time: Aug 13, 2022; 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground is a balanced one. It offers good pace and bounce, helping both pacers and batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 152.

Today’s BB vs MW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nihal Ullal: Ullal is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has scored 125 runs in four games at a strike rate of 125.00.

Batters

Karun Nair: He's one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 141 runs in four games at a strike rate of 154.95.

Mayank Agarwal: Agarwal has scored 241 runs in four games at a strike rate of 182.58. Given his form and franchise league experience, he could score a few runs in this game.

All-rounders

Shreyas Gopal: He has scored 67 runs in three games and has also scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 8.56. He's a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Shubhang Hegde: Hedge has impressed with all-round performances. He has scored 27 runs and picked up seven wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 4.91 in four games.

Bowlers

Vidyadhar Patil: He has picked up four wickets in as many games. Patil is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Rishi Bopanna: Bopanna has bowled exceptionally well, taking six wickets in four games. He could be a good budget pick in your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in BB vs MW Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal (BB) - 391 points

Shubhang Hegde (MW) - 282 points

Rishi Bopanna (BB) - 235 points

Nihal Ullal (MW) - 224 points

LR Chethan (BB) - 211 points

Key Stats for BB vs MW Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal: 241 runs in 4 matches; SR - 182.58

Shubhang Hegde: 27 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 158.82, ER - 4.91

Rishi Bopanna: 20 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 250.00, ER - 6.40

Nihal Ullal: 125 runs in 4 matches; SR - 125.00

LR Chethan: 126 runs in 4 matches; SR - 170.27

BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction

BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja Trophy T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, Mayank Agarwal, KV Aneesh, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shubhang Hegde, LR Chethan, Rishi Bopanna, Rishi Bopanna, T Pradeep.

Captain: Shreyas Gopal. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja Trophy T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nihal Ullal, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Rishi Bopanna, Vidyadhar Patil, P Jain.

Captain: Karun Nair. Vice-captain: Jagadeesha Suchith.

