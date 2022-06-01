BCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 12

Bohemian CC (BCC) will take on Brno CC (BRN) in the 12th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Wednesday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Bohemian CC are the strongest team in this year's ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 league, while Brno CC are among the worst-performing teams.

Brno CC will give it their all to win the game, but Bohemian CC are formidable opponents and have more chances to come through.

BCC vs BRN Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

Sahil Grover (c & wk), Amritpal Rai, Pratap R Jagtap, Imran ul-Haq, Ritik Tomar, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Javed Iqbal, and Nirmal Kumar

BRN Playing XI

Dylan Steyn (c), Ansar Nazir (wk), Ali Kashif, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Raghvenda Singh, Noor Khanday, Arun Vasudevan, Sandeep Tiwari, Jaipal Singh Rathore, and Sitaram Prabhukhot

Match Details

BCC vs BRN, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 12th

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been pretty balanced in recent games. As pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball, the batters should have no issues playing in the middle overs.

Batting is simpler in the second innings as the ball comes to the bat quickly. Both teams will try to chase after winning the toss.

BCC vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Grover, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. In the recent match against PLZ, he hammered 21 runs in just 10 balls.

Batters

D Steyn and J Ihalage are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z Mahmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. D Steyn smashed 61 runs in just 29 balls against the United CC.

All-rounders

S Davizi and J Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. A Kumar is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Tomar and S Farhad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs in the upcoming contest too. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in BCC vs BRN Dream11 prediction team

D Steyn (BRN)

R Tomar (BCC)

S Davizi (BCC)

Important stats for Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Dream11 prediction team

D Steyn - 72 runs

S Davizi - 58 runs and four wickets

S Farhad - Six wickets

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Grover, Z Mahmood, D Steyn, J Ihalage, J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan, S Davizi, A Kumar, S Farhad, N Ahmed, and R Tomar

Captain: S Davizi Vice Captain: S Farhad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Grover, Z Mahmood, D Steyn, J Ihalage, J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan, S Davizi, A Kumar, S Farhad, N Ahmed, and R Tomar

Captain: S Davizi Vice Captain: S Bhuiyan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far