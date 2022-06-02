BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 15

The Bohemian CC (BCC) will take on the Plzen Guardians (PLZ) in the 15th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Thursday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Bohemian CC is the strongest team in this year's ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 league, while the Plzen Guardians is among the worst performing teams.

The Plzen Guardians will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Bohemian CC is a strong opponent. The encounter is likely to be won by the Bohemian CC.

BCC vs PLZ Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

Sahil Grover (wk), Amritpal Rai, Pratap R Jagtap, Imran ul-Haq, Ritik Tomar, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Javed Iqbal, and Nirmal Kumar

PLZ Playing XI

Dijo Vincent (wk), Singh-I, Guru Singh, Sadoon Farrukh, Phanni Mantada, Ashwin Sampath, Keyur Patel, Prabhu Balakrishnan, Jyotish Kana, Jatin Kumar-II, and Nirmal Kumar

Match Details

BCC vs PLZ, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 15th

Date and Time: June 2, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been fairly balanced. Batters should have no problem playing in the middle overs because the pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball. As the ball comes to the bat quickly, batting is relatively easier in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams will attempt to chase.

BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Grover, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. In his last match against PLZ, he smashed 21 runs in just 10 balls.

Batters

Z Mahmood and G Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Varsadiya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. Z Mahmood smashed 53 runs in just 30 balls against Brno CC.

All-rounders

S Davizi and J Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. S Bhuiyan is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Tomar and S Farhad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in Bohemian CC vs Plzen Guardians Dream11 prediction team

S Farhad (BCC)

R Tomar (BCC)

S Davizi (BCC)

Important stats for Bohemian CC vs Plzen Guardians Dream11 prediction team

R Tomar - 58 runs and 4 wickets

S Davizi - 58 runs and 4 wickets

S Farhad - 6 wickets

Bohemian CC vs Plzen Guardians Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Grover, Z Mahmood, G Singh, M Varsadiya, J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan, S Davizi, D Shetti, S Farhad, K Kumar, and R Tomar

Captain: S Davizi Vice Captain: J Iqbal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Grover, Z Mahmood, G Singh, M Varsadiya, J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan, S Davizi, D Shetti, S Farhad, K Kumar, and R Tomar

Captain: J Iqbal Vice Captain: S Farhad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far