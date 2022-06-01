BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 11

The Bohemian CC (BCC) will take on the United CC (UCC) in the 11th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Wednesday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

The top two teams in this year's ECS Czech Republic 2022 league are United CC and Bohemian CC. The last time these two teams met, Bohemian CC won the match by eight wickets.

The United CC will give it their all to win the game, but Bohemian CC are formidable opponents. The match is likely to be won by the Bohemian CC given their head-to-head record against United CC.

BCC vs UCC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

Sahil Grover (c & wk), Amritpal Rai, Pratap R Jagtap, Imran ul-Haq, Ritik Tomar, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Javed Iqbal, and Nirmal Kumar

UCC Playing XI

Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Kunal Deshmukh

Match Details

BCC vs UCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 11th

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been relatively balanced. Batters should have no trouble playing in the middle overs because the pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball.

In the second innings, batting is easier because the ball comes to the bat quickly. After winning the toss, both sides will seek to chase.

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Grover is, without a doubt, the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team, having performed admirably in recent ECS matches. He smashed 24 runs in his last match against United CC.

Batters

P Baghel and P Bagualy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z Mahmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nawab and J Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they performed well in last year's tournament. S Davizi is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Tomar and S Farhad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs in the upcoming game too.

Top 3 players to pick in BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

P Baghel (UCC)

R Tomar (BCC)

S Davizi (BCC)

Important stats for BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

M Nawab - Nine runs and four wickets

S Davizi - 58 runs and four wickets

S Farhad - Six wickets

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Grover, Z Mahmood, P Bagauly, P Baghel, J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan, S Davizi, M Nawab, S Farhad, A Shukla, and R Tomar

Captain: S Davizi Vice Captain: M Nawab

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Grover, Z Mahmood, P Bagauly, P Baghel, J Iqbal, S Davizi, M Nawab, S Farhad, Z Iqbal, A Shukla, and R Tomar

Captain: S Davizi Vice Captain: R Tomar

