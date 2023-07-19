Bangladesh Women and India Women will square off in the second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, July 19, at 09:00 am IST.

Bangladesh Women registered their first ODI win over India by 40 runs through the DLS method. They scored a total of 152 runs, with notable contributions from Nigar who scored 39 runs, and Fargana who added 27 runs to the total. Amanjot Kaur of India showcased an outstanding bowling performance on her ODI debut, taking four wickets for 31 runs.

In response, India Women struggled to chase down the target and were bowled out for 113 runs. Deepti was the highest scorer for India with 20 runs. Marufa of Bangladesh claimed four wickets for 29 runs, while Rabeya took three wickets for 30 runs.

On that note, the following are the three players that you can opt for the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 match.

#3 Deepti Sharma (IN-W) - 9.0 credits

Australia v India - Women's T20 Tri-Series Game 5

Deepti Sharma bats in the middle order batter who has the ability to anchor the innings and build partnerships. She also has the ability to pick up wickets and maintain control over the run rate. Deepti proved her potential while scoring 20 runs in the previous game and also picking up a wicket.

With a batting average of 36.05 and 92 wickets in the ODIs, she will be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain of your Dream11 teams.

#2 Nigar Sultana (BD-W) - 9.0 credits

England v Bangladesh - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Nigar Sultana is a wicket-keeper batswoman known for her solid batting technique and agility behind the stumps. She has played several crucial innings for Bangladesh, contributing valuable runs to the team's total. She played a pivotal role in the previous game by scoring 39 runs off 64 deliveries.

Sultana has been the top scorer for her side in this series making her a valuable candidate for vice-captain of your BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 team.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) - 9.0 credits

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 4

Harmanpreet Kaur had a disappointing performance in the first game, falling short of living up to her potential. However, she has shown fine form in her previous matches and will be determined to make a comeback in the upcoming game. Moreover, she has been the leading run-getter for India in this tour, scoring 99 runs so far.

With a remarkable average of 53.50 against Bangladesh Women, Harmanpreet becomes a strong contender for the captain in your BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 team.

