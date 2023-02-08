BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 10

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on India Women (IN-W) in the tenth game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-ups on Wednesday (February 8) at Stellenbosch University 1 in Stellenbosch. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Bangladesh lost their last warm-up game against Pakistan by six wickets. India, meanwhile, lost their last warm-up outing against Australia by 44 runs. Bangladesh will try their best to win the game, but India are a better team and expected to prevail.

BD-W vs IN-W Match Details

The tenth game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-ups will be played on February 8 at Stellenbosch University 1 in Stellenbosch at 6:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BD-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 10

Date and Time: February 8, 2023; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Stellenbosch University 1, Stellenbosch

Pitch Report

The Stellenbosch University 1 in Stellenbosch has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between England and South Africa saw 465 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets in 40 overs.

BD-W vs IN-W Form Guide

BD-W - L

IN-W - L

BD-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

BD-W

No major injury updates

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas

IN-W

No major injury updates

Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarwani, Radha Yadav

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sultana

Sultana, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Ghosh is another good pick.

Batters

S Verma

Verma and H Kaur are the two best batter picks. S Mandhana is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

D Sharma

P Vastrakar and Sharma are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Ahmed is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Yadav

The top bowler picks are S Pandey and Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Singh is another good pick.

BD-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sharma

Sharma is one of the best players in India's squad. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She' one of the best captaincy picks. She has smashed 914 runs and taken 96 wickets in 87 T20Is.

S Verma

Verma is one of the best players in India's squad. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 1231 runs and taken six wickets in 51 T20Is.

Five Must-Picks for BD-W vs IN-W, Match 10

P Vastrakar

S Verma

H Kaur

S Mandhana

D Sharma

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sultana

Batters: S Mandhana, H Kaur, S Verma

All-rounders: R Ahmed, R Moni, S Khatun, D Sharma, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: S Pandey, R Yadav

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sultana

Batters: S Mandhana, H Kaur, S Verma

All-rounders: R Ahmed, S Khatun, D Sharma, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: S Pandey, R Yadav, M Akter

Poll : 0 votes