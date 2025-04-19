BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 14

The 14th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) squaring off against Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Saturday, April 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Women have won three of their four matches in the tournament. They lost their last match to West Indies Women by 3 wickets. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have won all of their four matches. They won their last match against Thailand Women by a big margin of 87 runs.

The two teams have played 15 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won seven matches each while one match ended in a draw.

BD-W vs PK-W Match Details

The 14th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 19 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game begins at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs PK-W, 14th ODI match

Date and Time: 19th April, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers on this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women, where a total of 455 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

BD-W vs PK-W Form Guide

BD-W - L W W W

PK-W - W W W W

BD-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Nigar Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 240 runs in the last four matches. M Ali is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

S Akhter

F Hoque and S Akhter are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Akhtar will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 242 runs in the last four matches. S Ameen is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

F Sana

F Sana and F Khatun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Sana will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 103 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches. A Riaz is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Sundhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sundhu and J Ferdus. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Sundhu will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 9 wickets in the last four matches. N Akter is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BD-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Sana

F Sana was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 103 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches

F Khatun

F Khatun is one of the most crucial picks from the Bangladesh Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Pakistan Women batters. She has smashed 63 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs PK-W, 14th ODI match

N Sultana

F Khatun

S Akhter

N Sundhu

F Sana

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana, M Ali

Batters: S Akhter, S Ameen

All-rounders: F Khatun, A Riaz, F Sana

Bowlers: N Akter, J Ferdus, N Sundhu, R Khan

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: S Akhter, S Ameen

All-rounders: F Khatun, F Sana

Bowlers: N Akter, J Ferdus, N Sundhu, R Khan, R Shamim, S Iqbal

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

