BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial Test

Bangladesh A (BN-A) will take on India A (IN-A) in the first unofficial Test of the two-match series at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have named strong squads for this ‘A’ series which precedes the all-important two-match Test series. There are as many as 10 Test players in the Bangladesh A squad for the first match. Mohammad Mithun has been named the captain, while the likes of Mominul Haque, Mossadek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Shoriful Islam are some of the other big names.

As far as India A are concerned, Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Navdeep Saini, and Saurabh Kumar are some of the other stars of Indian domestic cricket who are a part of the India A squad.

These players will be looking to make a big mark and impress the selectors, knocking on the doors of the national team.

BN-A vs IN-A, Match Details

The first unofficial Test match of the two-match series between Bangladesh A and India A will be played on November 29, 2022, at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BN-A vs IN-A

Date & Time: November 29, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

Live Streaming: YouTube

Pitch Report

The pitches in Bangladesh have historically assisted the spinners and the ball might turn from the very first day even in this game. The track at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar might be on the drier side and could wear and tear a lot as the game progresses.

BN-A vs IN-A Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh A Team News

Bangladesh A have named a 14-man squad for only the first game of this series.

Bangladesh A Probable Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (c), Zakir Ali Anik (wk), Mosaddek Hossain/Tawhid Hridoy, Nayeem Hassan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, and Khaled Ahmed.

India A Team News

India A have announced a 13-member squad for this first unofficial Test.

India A Probable Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull/Rohan Kunnummal, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Mukesh Kumar.

Today’s BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Mithun

Mohammad Mithun hasn't had the best of runs in Test cricket for Bangladesh and he has a middling first-class record. But he has the ability to put up big scores. He has got 14 centuries and 30 fifties in first-class cricket in his career, scoring 6081 runs at an average of 33.97.

Top Batter Pick

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a regular feature in the India A squad over the last few years and he has been piling on the big runs consistently in domestic cricket. The India A skipper averages 43.61 while scoring 5278 runs, including 16 tons and 23 fifties in first-class cricket.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mosaddek Hossain

Mosaddek Hossain has played only four Test matches so far and hasn't made it big yet in the longest format. However, his first-class numbers are superb and he has an average of 54.26 in red-ball cricket, including 11 centuries and 13 fifties. He can be useful with his off-spin as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Saurabh Kumar

Saurabh Kumar has been a very consistent performer in domestic cricket in India. The left-arm spinner has returned with 222 wickets at an average of 24.57 in his first-class career. He also averages 29.16 with the bat.

BN-A vs IN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has a phenomenal record in red-ball cricket. He has smashed the doors down of the Indian Test side with his big knocks in the Ranji Trophy. He averages 81.33 after 29 matches and has struck 10 hundred and eight fifties in his first-class career so far.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played just seven first-class matches in his career and the left-hander has racked up five hundreds already. He has scored 1015 runs at an average of 84.58 in only 13 innings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sarfaraz Khan (IN-A)

Saurabh Kumar (IN-A)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN-A)

Mosaddek Hossain (BN-A)

Taijul Islam (BN-A)

BN-A vs IN-A match expert tips

With the pitch likely to turn, spinners from both sides will be crucial. Hence, spinners and spin-bowling all-rounders like Mosaddek Hossain, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Taijul Islam and Rahul Chahar will be the key picks for this game.

BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh A vs India A - 1st Unofficial Test.

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Mominul Haque, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Jayant Yadav

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Shoriful Islam

BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh A vs India A - 1st Unofficial Test.

Wicketkeepers: Upendra Yadav, Zakir Ali Anik

Batters: Mominul Haque, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Jayant Yadav

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Nayeem Hassan

Poll : 0 votes