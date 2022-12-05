Bangladesh A vs India A - Dream11 Prediction - 2nd Unofficial Test

Bangladesh A will take on India A (BN-A vs IN-A) in the second Unofficial Test of their two-match series on Tuesday, December 6. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Bangladesh A just barely managed to hold on for a draw after losing nine wickets in the second innings in the first Unofficial Test. The Mohammad Mithun-led side scored a mere 112 in the first innings before India A racked up 465/5 and declared.

Bangladesh A were 219/1 at one stage before suffering an almighty collapse. However, they somehow managed to play out the final 2.2 overs to draw the game.

India A excelled in both the batting and bowling deparments in the first game while Bangladesh A struggled for most part of the game. The hosts will look to put up more of a fight in this upcoming contest, while the visitors will want to build on their earlier performance and secure a victory.

BN-A vs IN-A, Match Details

The second Unofficial Test match of the two-match series between Bangladesh A and India A will be played on Dec. 6, 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bangladesh A vs India A, Second Unofficial Test.

Date & Time: December 6, 2022, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Live Streaming: YouTube

Pitch Report

The pitches in Bangladesh have historically assisted the spinners and the ball might turn from the very first day even in this game. Thus, more of the same can be expected at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and the track might wear and tear a lot as the game progresses.

BN-A vs IN-A Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh A Team News

Najmul Hossain Shanto is a part of the Bangladesh ODI squad and will miss this game. Shadman Islam is likely to replace him for Bangladesh A as they look for an improved performance in this contest.

Bangladesh A Probable Playing XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Zaker Ali Anik (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam.

India A Team News

Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and KS Bharat are part of the India A squad for the second game. Atit Sheth was injured in the second innings of the first Unofficial Test and might miss this game.

India A Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar/Mukesh Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav.

Today’s BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Mithun

Mohammad Mithun has a middling first-class record. He didn’t have a great first game either but he has the ability to put up big scores. Mithun has recorded 14 centuries and 30 fifties in first-class cricket in his career, scoring 6091 runs at an average of 33.65.

The Bangladesh A skipper could get you some valuable points in this match.

Top Batter Pick

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the most consistent performers in red-ball cricket over the years. He averages 43.81 in Test cricket and 51.92 in first-class cricket.

Pujara has smashed 55 first-class tons and 71 fifties and is a dependable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mosaddek Hossain

Mosaddek Hossain batted really well in the first innings of the first Unofficial Test as he top-scored for his side with a superb 63. His overall first-class average is 53.53 and he has hit 11 hundreds.

Hossain can be very useful with his off-spin as well, making him a valuable addition to your BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini was excellent in the first match between Bangladesh A and India A. The 30-year-old fast bowler returned figures of 3/21 and 1/52 in the two innings and led the Indian attack admirably.

BN-A vs IN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal batted magnificently in the first unofficial Test. The left-handed opening batter racked up 146 off 226 balls in a knock that comprised of 20 boundaries and one six. He will look to deliver once again in this match.

Saurabh Kumar

Saurabh Kumar was India A’s best bowler in the first game of this series. The 29-year-old left-arm spinner took nine wickets, including four in the first innings and five in the second.

Saurabh can be pretty handy with the bat as well, making him a solid prospect for the captaincy or vice-captaincy of your BN-A vs IN-A fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN-A).

Cheteshwar Pujara (IN-A).

Saurabh Kumar (IN-A).

Taijul Islam (BN-A).

Mosaddek Hossain (BN-A).

BN-A vs IN-A match expert tips

India A have a strong squad and hence, seven of their players can be picked in your Dream11 Fantasy team for the second Unofficia Test. All eyes will be on the likes of Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara and KS Bharat, who are in the Indian senior team’s Test squad for their upcoming series against Bangladesh.

BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team Suggestion #1 for Bangladesh A vs India A - 2nd Unofficial Test

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Mithun.

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mominul Haque, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Jayant Yadav.

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Taijul Islam, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar.

BN-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team Suggestion #2 for Bangladesh A vs India A - 2nd Unofficial Test.

Wicket-keeper: KS Bharat, Mohammad Mithun.

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain.

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

Poll : 0 votes