BP vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match - 23rd August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

The eighth edition of the Karnataka Premier League has seen some very exciting games right from the opening day itself and that is set to continue when Belagavi Panthers take on Bengaluru Blasters at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23rd August, Friday.

Apart from playing with their opponents, Bengaluru have also played with rain as the nature gods have intervened in every match. In the last match, Bengaluru won by 1 run through the VJD method against Ballari Tuskers. With that win, Bengaluru have four points from four games.

While Bengaluru have at least one win, Belagavi have lost two of their games while the other fixture was abandoned due to the ever-persistent Bengaluru rain. Even Manish Pandey's terrific hundred couldn't save Belagavi from a close defeat against Hubli in their last match.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru Blasters: Rongsen Jonathon (C), V Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR, Bharath Duri, Anand Doddamani, Naga Bharath, Bharath D, Anil IG, Nikin Jose, Anuraj Bajpai, Nishant S Shekhawat, Muthanna Chandrasekhar, Kishore Kamath, Kuldeep Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Aditya Goyal.

Belagavi Panthers: Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Manish Pandey, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Stalin Hoover, Darshan MB, Ravikumar Samarth, Zahoor Farooqui, Kiran AM, Rakshith S, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Abdul Majid.

Playing XI Updates

Both teams are expected to go in with the same line-ups.

Bengaluru Blasters (Playing XI): Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Nikin Jose, KN Bharath, Rohan Raju, Manoj S Bhandage, V Koushik, Bharath Dhuri, Anand Doddamani, Bharath Devaraj.

Belagavi Panthers (Playing XI): Ravikumar Samarth, Stallin Hoover, Manish Pandey (C), Abhinav Manohar, Mir Kaunain Abbas (WK), Ritesh Bhatkal, Dikshanshu Negi, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Zahoor Farooqui, Shubang Hegde, Avinash D.

Match Details

Bengaluru Blasters vs Belagavi Panthers, Karnataka Premier League, 14th Match

23rd August 2019, 3:30 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch and Weather Report

No surprises here. Rain is yet again forecast for Friday but afternoon games have largely been unaffected. Also, due to the rain, the pitch will offer a lot for the seam bowlers. Run-scoring has largely been consistent with 160 being par for the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: BR Sharath will be the lone wicket-keeper batsman for this match. Sharath, who opens the batting for Bengaluru is the leading run-scorer for the team with 93 runs from four matches.

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, R Samarth, Nikin Jose and Rohan Kadam will be the four batsmen for this match.

In the last match, Manish Pandey struck a majestic 102* but unfortunately, his team went on to lose the match. Pandey's reputation and quality are well-known and it won't be a surprise if he comes up with another superb knock against Bengaluru.

Rohan Kadam has had a disappointing tournament so far with only 70 runs in four matches but one would think that he is too good a player to not have a good knock around the corner. Bengaluru would also want their main batsman to stand up and deliver soon.

Similarly, another important batsman for Bengaluru is the young Nikin Jose. He might be just a 19-year-old but there is already a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. So far, Jose has only been able to score 58 runs in the tournament but that is largely due to rain interventions.

The last batsman will be R Samarth. Samarth has had the worst tournament among these players but he is a quality player who should get in a good knock soon. In two innings, Samarth has scored four runs. He will badly want to help his team with good starts which will also ease the pressure off Manish Pandey.

All-rounders: We can pick two all-rounders for this match, Manoj Bhandage and Stalin Hoover.

Bhandage, the medium-pacer, came up with a couple of crucial wickets against Ballari before rain helped his team win the match in a fortunate way.

Hoover has been more consistent to notch up 50.0 Dream11 points so far. Apart from his medium-pace, Hoover also opens the batting for Belagavi and that should act as an extra incentive for everyone to pick him.

Bowlers: In the KPL, on most occasions, three bowlers will be enough due to the number of quality all-rounders in each side but this match is an anomaly in that way. So, we will be going in with Anand Doddamani, Bharath Dhuri, Zahoor Farooqui and Shubhang Hegde as the four bowling picks.

Anand Doddamani is a must for any Dream11 team. The left-arm spinner has an incredible economy rate of 4.3 runs per over and has also picked up four wickets.

Just like Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri is also a good medium-pacer who can swing the new ball. He has only picked up two wickets so far but has maintained his economy rate under seven runs per over.

Zahoor Farooqui is the most experienced campaigner among these bowlers. He is another medium-pacer who has done well with three wickets so far.

Young Shubhang Hegde will round off the line-up. While Hegde is more of a bowler, he was promoted to bat at No. 3 in the last match against Hubli and that reflects his potential as a batsman. The 18-year-old didn't look overawed and came up with a good 18-run cameo.

Captain: Undoubtedly, Manish Pandey will be the captain of this side. Stalin Hoover will be the vice-captain. Other options for captaincy roles are BR Sharath, Rohan Kadam and R Samarth.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, Manish Pandey (C), R Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, M Bhandage, Stalin Hoover (VC), Anand Doddamani, Bharath Dhuri, Zahoor Farooqui, Shubhang Hegde.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BR Sharath (C), Manish Pandey, Kaunain Abbas, Rohan Kadam (VC), Rongsen Jonathan, M Bhandage, Stalin Hoover, Anand Doddamani, Bharath Dhuri, Zahoor Farooqui, Shubhang Hegde.