BPH vs OVI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 13, 2023

Birmingham Phoenix will lock horns with Oval Invincibles in the 19th match of The Hundred Men’s competition at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, August 13.

Birmingham Phoenix are having a pretty bad season so far. Of their four matches, they suffered two defeats and saw the other two end without a result. They need a start registering wins to better their position on the table.

In contrast, Oval Invincibles are on top of the table with three wins from four matches. They initiated the competition with a win over London Spirit by three wickets. They later defeated Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers quite convincingly. One of their contests ended without a result due to rain.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BPH vs OVI Dream11 game.

#3 Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 9 Credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Liam Livingstone is one of the longest-hitters of the ball in modern-day cricket. The middle-order batter has amassed 55 runs from two innings for Birmingham Phoenix and more is expected from the destructive batter in the forthcoming encounters.

Known for his hard-hitting skills in middle overs, Livingstone can wreak havoc by bagging multiple fantasy points in the BPH vs OVI Dream11 game.

#2 Sam Curran (OVI) - 9 Credits

Somerset v Surrey CCC: Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final 2

Sam Curran, the Oval Invincibles all-rounder, is another player to keep an eye on. The bowling all-rounder has accumulated 66 runs from four innings and has also showcased his bowling capabilities by scalping three wickets.

Oval Invincibles will heavily rely on the dashing all-rounder in both batting and bowling departments, which makes Curran a stand-out captaincy choice in the BPH vs OVI Dream11 game.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (OVI) - 9 Credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

Oval Invincibles keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. The destructive willow-wielder has racked up 125 runs from four encounters at an average of 31.25 and an impressive strike rate of 183.82.

A few days ago, Klaasen smacked The Hundred’s fastest-ever fifty off just 23 balls, signifying his impact in your fantasy XI for the BPH vs OVI Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's BPH vs OVI Dream11 Contest? Heinrich Klassen Sam Curran 0 votes