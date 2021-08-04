BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 18

Match 18 of the Hundred Men's 2021 will see Birmingham Phoenix take on the Oval Invincibles at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.
The Oval Invincibles are eyeing a second consecutive win in The Hundred with the likes of Jason Roy and Will Jacks itching to get going for the London-based side. However, they face a strong Birmingham Phoenix team who will start as the clear favorites in today's fixture.
BPH vs OVI Probable Playing 11 Today
BPH XI
Will Smeed, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne, Pat Brown and Tom Helm
OVI XI
Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (c&wk), Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Tabraiz Shamsi and Reece Topley
Match Details
BPH vs OVI, The Hundred Men's, Match 18
Date and Time: 4th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
Although the pitch is expected to be on the slower side, there should be some runs on offer for the batters. While the pacers will get some swing early on, they will ideally look to take the pace off the ball as the match progresses. Powerplay overs will be key with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being par at the venue.
Today's BPH vs OVI Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Sam Billings: Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings has been in decent form with a couple of match-winning knocks to his name already. With the pitch on the slower side and Billings being a decent player of spin, he is a must-have in your BPH vs OVI Dream11 team.
Batsmen
Jason Roy: Unlike his captain, Jason Roy has failed to get going for most of The Hundred so far. But given his explosive ability at the top of the order, you wouldn't want to miss out on Roy.
Finn Allen: Similar to Roy, Finn Allen has also shown glimpses of his attacking gameplay without making a huge impact. A big knock is due for the New Zealand international, making him one to watch out for in today's game.
All-rounders
Liam Livingstone: Star all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been in fine form with the bat this summer. Capable of holding his own with the ball as well, Livingstone is a must-have in your BPH vs OVI Dream11 team.
Bowlers
Imran Tahir: South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir hasn't picked up too many wickets in The Hundred so far. However, Tahir has experience on his side, which can be banked upon to deliver some points for your fantasy team.
Tom Curran: Tom Curran has been the Oval Invincibles' best bowler with his three-wicket haul in the previous game helping his side to a much-needed win. Adept at bowling in the death, Curran should ideally pick up a wicket or two and is bound to be a popular selection for today's BPH vs OVI fantasy teams.
Top 5 best players to pick in BPH vs OVI Dream11 prediction team
Adam Milne (BPH) - 237 points
Tom Curran (OVI) - 232 points
Moeen Ali (BPH) - 215 points
Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 212 points
Benny Howell (BPH) - 162 points
Important stats for BPH vs OVI Dream11 prediction team
Will Jacks: 37 runs in three The Hundred matches, SR: 160.86
Finn Allen: 69 runs in four The Hundred matches, SR: 140.81
Liam Livingstone: 122 runs in four The Hundred matches, SR: 150.61
Adam Milne: Seven wickets in four The Hundred matches, ER: 4.70
Tom Curran: Five wickets in three The Hundred innings, Bowl Average: 17.80
BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Tom Curran and Tabraiz Shamsi
Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Saqib Mahmood and Tabraiz Shamsi
Captain:Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Jason Roy