BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 18

Match 18 of the Hundred Men's 2021 will see Birmingham Phoenix take on the Oval Invincibles at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Oval Invincibles are eyeing a second consecutive win in The Hundred with the likes of Jason Roy and Will Jacks itching to get going for the London-based side. However, they face a strong Birmingham Phoenix team who will start as the clear favorites in today's fixture.

BPH vs OVI Probable Playing 11 Today

BPH XI

Will Smeed, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne, Pat Brown and Tom Helm

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (c&wk), Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Tabraiz Shamsi and Reece Topley

Match Details

BPH vs OVI, The Hundred Men's, Match 18

Date and Time: 4th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is expected to be on the slower side, there should be some runs on offer for the batters. While the pacers will get some swing early on, they will ideally look to take the pace off the ball as the match progresses. Powerplay overs will be key with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being par at the venue.

Today's BPH vs OVI Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sam Billings: Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings has been in decent form with a couple of match-winning knocks to his name already. With the pitch on the slower side and Billings being a decent player of spin, he is a must-have in your BPH vs OVI Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Jason Roy: Unlike his captain, Jason Roy has failed to get going for most of The Hundred so far. But given his explosive ability at the top of the order, you wouldn't want to miss out on Roy.

Finn Allen: Similar to Roy, Finn Allen has also shown glimpses of his attacking gameplay without making a huge impact. A big knock is due for the New Zealand international, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone: Star all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been in fine form with the bat this summer. Capable of holding his own with the ball as well, Livingstone is a must-have in your BPH vs OVI Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir: South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir hasn't picked up too many wickets in The Hundred so far. However, Tahir has experience on his side, which can be banked upon to deliver some points for your fantasy team.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran has been the Oval Invincibles' best bowler with his three-wicket haul in the previous game helping his side to a much-needed win. Adept at bowling in the death, Curran should ideally pick up a wicket or two and is bound to be a popular selection for today's BPH vs OVI fantasy teams.

Top 5 best players to pick in BPH vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Adam Milne (BPH) - 237 points

Tom Curran (OVI) - 232 points

Moeen Ali (BPH) - 215 points

Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 212 points

Benny Howell (BPH) - 162 points

Important stats for BPH vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks: 37 runs in three The Hundred matches, SR: 160.86

Finn Allen: 69 runs in four The Hundred matches, SR: 140.81

Liam Livingstone: 122 runs in four The Hundred matches, SR: 150.61

Adam Milne: Seven wickets in four The Hundred matches, ER: 4.70

Tom Curran: Five wickets in three The Hundred innings, Bowl Average: 17.80

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Tom Curran and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Saqib Mahmood and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain:Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Jason Roy

Edited by Samya Majumdar