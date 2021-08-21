BPH vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Final

The final of the Hundred has Southern Brave taking on Birmingham Pheonix at Lord's in London on Saturday.

Birmingham Phoenix have been the team to beat in The Hundred with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Adam Milne firing on all cylinders. However, they face a strong Southern Brave side who have perhaps the most well-balanced side in the competition, making for a mouthwatering contest with the coveted trophy up for grabs.

BPH vs SOB Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, Tim David, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, George Garton, Tymal Mills and Jacob Lintott

BPH XI

David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin (wk), Tom Abell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dillon Pennington, Imran Tahir and Pat Brown

Match Details

SOB vs BPH, The Hundred Men's 2021, Final

Date and Time: 21st August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down with the bowlers likely to revert to off-pace deliveries. The spinners should get some turn off the surface as well, making for an even contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being the minimum at the venue.

Today's BPH vs SOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Although Quinton de Kock couldn't fire in the Eliminator on Friday, he has been brilliant with the bat for the Southern Brave. Given his experience and skill, he should get the nod over Chris Benjamin as the lone wicketkeeper in your BPH vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Will Smeed: Will Smeed has been the breakout star for Birmingham Phoenix, providing blazing starts at the top of the order. With Finn Allen departing for national duty, Smeed's explosiveness will be key for the Phoenix in this encounter.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Talking about explosiveness, Liam Livingstone currently tops the runscoring charts with over 300 runs to his name. Handy with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your BPH vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan picked up a few wickets in the Southern Brave's win in the Eliminator on Friday. His experience and ability to hold his nerve in death overs should make him a fine asset to any fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BPH vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 568 points

Moeen Ali (BPH) - 403 points

Quinton de Kock (SOB) - 402 points

Important stats for BPH vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone: 302 runs in 8 The Hundred matches, SR: 171.59

James Vince: 225 runs in 9 The Hundred matches, Bat Average: 32.14

Adam Milne: 10 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches; SR: 11.50

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Tim David, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Imran Tahir, Jacob Lintott and Patrick Brown

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Alex Davies, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Imran Tahir, George Garton and Patrick Brown

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Edited by Samya Majumdar