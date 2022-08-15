BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday, August 15.

The Trent Rockets are the ones to beat in the Hundred, winning all three of their games so far. They come into the fixture on the back of a sensational win against the Manchester Originals, chasing down 189 with aplomb. With the likes of Dawid Malan and Alex Hales in sublime form, the Rockets will fancy their chances of yet another win in the Hundred.

However, the Phoenix are no pushovers, with the duo of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone headlining their roster. Although the Trent Rockets will start as the favorites, Birmingham Phoenix will bank on their home conditions to level the playing field in what should be an entertaining game of cricket.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BPH vs TRT match, click here!

BPH vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Ian Cockbain, Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matt Carter/Luke Fletcher and Luke Wood.

BPH XI

Chris Benjamin (wk), Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade, Dan Mousley/Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Kane Richardson and Henry Brookes.

Match Details

BPH vs TRT, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 15th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual. The pacers might not get much swing early on, enticing the batters to go hard in the powerplay phase. There should be some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with 140-150 being a good first-innings total at the venue.

Today's BPH vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: After a slow start to his Hundred campaign, Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a quick-fire 30 off just 17 balls against Manchester Originals. Kohler-Cadmore has been in decent form this year, scoring valuable runs for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast as well. He is known to be aggressive against pace and can hold his own against the spinners as well.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is one of the best white-ball openers in the world and has only added to his case with his performances in the Hundred this season. He has scored 139 runs in three matches and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the reverse fixture in Nottingham. Given his form and ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, Hales is a good addition to your BPH vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali's form in the Hundred this season has not been great, scoring 62 runs and picking up only one wicket so far. However, he remains one of the best players in the competition, with his ability against spin being noteworthy. With the Birmingham Phoenix captain due for a big performance, he is a must-have in your BPH vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson put in a sensational performance for the Phoenix in their win against Welsh Fire, churning out figures of 2/15 in his set of 20 balls. He is an experienced campaigner whose subtle variations and death-bowling skills hold him in good stead. The conditions in Birmingham should suit him and given his form, Richardson could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in BPH vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Sams (TRT)

Alex Hales (TRT)

Moeen Ali (BPH)

Important stats for BPH vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Dawid Malan - 194 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, SR: 200.00

Will Smeed - 108 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 innings, Average: 54.00

Kane Richardson - 5 wickets in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, Economy: 6.96

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams, Imran Tahir, Kane Richardson, Luke Wood and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Luke Wood and Samit Patel.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar