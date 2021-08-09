BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 23

Match 23 of The Hundred Men's 2021 will see Birmingham Phoenix take on Welsh Fire at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

Birmingham Phoenix will be eyeing another big win in The Hundred with the likes of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone in fine form. However, they face a wounded Welsh Fire side who are desperately in need of a win as The Hundred enters the business end.

BPH vs WEF Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF XI

Tom Banton (wk), David Lloyd, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Luke Fletcher, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes and David Payne

BPH XI

Will Smeed, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Pat Brown and Tom Helm

Match Details

BPH vs WEF, The Hundred Men's, Match 23

Date and Time: 9th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at Edgbaston with little to no help on offer for the pacers. Although they will get some extra bounce early on, the pacers will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. Although the spinners should get some turn off the surface, the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today's BPH vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has failed to get going in this tournament despite sparkling with some explosive strokeplay. With The Hundred entering the business end, Banton is due for a big knock for the Welsh Fire today.

Batter

Finn Allen: Like Banton, Finn Allen is yet to strike a chord with consistency in The Hundred. However, the nature of the pitch should favor Allen, who will be key for Birmingham Phoenix in the powerplay phase.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has tailed off in recent games, with the likes of Will Smeed and Moeen Ali starring with the bat. However, Livingstone is too good a player to be kept down for long, making him a must-have in your BPH vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad's variety and accuracy has served Welsh Fire well with seven wickets to his name. Although there isn't much turn on offer, Qais's form bodes well for Welsh Fire and should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BPH vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett (WEF) - 297 points

Moeen Ali (BPH) - 284 points

James Neesham (WEF) - 259 points

Important stats for BPH vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett: 203 runs in 5 The Hundred matches, Bat Average: 40.60

Moeen Ali: 130 runs in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 138.29

Qais Ahmad: 7 wickets in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 14.28

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, James Neesham, Liam Livingstone, Adam Milne, Qais Ahmad, Imran Tahir and David Payne

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, James Neesham, Liam Livingstone, Pat Brown, Qais Ahmad, Imran Tahir and David Payne

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Edited by Samya Majumdar