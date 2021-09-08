BR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 20

Match 20 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has the Barbados Royals (BR) taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

The Barbados Royals are reeling at the bottom of the table and a loss today will likely rule them out of contention for a top-four finish. They face a strong Guyana Amazon Warriors side who are filled with explosive talents such as Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, making for a much-awaited CPL clash.

BR vs GUY Probable Playing 11 Today

BR XI

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Raymon Reifer, Azam Khan (wk), Jason Holder (c), Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott and Oshane Thomas

GUY XI

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie

Match Details

BR vs GUY, CPL 2021, Match 20

Date and Time: 8th September 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch might be a touch slower than usual. However, a relatively high-scoring game is expected, with the ball skidding on nicely under the lights. Although the pacers will get movement off the surface, they will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the game progresses. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s BR vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Although Nicholas Pooran hasn't been batting in the top order, his six-hitting ability has come to the fore on a few occasions already. With Guyana employing a flexible batting unit, one can expect Pooran to get a promotion to counter the Barbados Royals' spinners in the middle overs.

Batsman

Glenn Phillips: Although Glenn Phillips hasn't been consistent in the CPL this year, he has had his moments with the Royals. With the pitch slightly on the slower side, Phillips' off-spin could also come in handy, making him a must-have in your BR vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Barbados Royals captain Jason Holder is due for a big performance with both the bat and ball. Given the nature of the track and Holder's ability to play big shots, he is surely one to keep an eye on for this game from the Royals' side.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has been Guyana's go-to bowler in the middle overs despite the South African not having the desired number of wickets to show for his efforts. However, Tahir's guile and skills make him a decent addition to your BR vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team

Top 3 best players to pick in BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Romario Shepherd (GUY) - 405 points

Odean Smith (GUY) - 333 points

Azam Khan (BR) - 254 points

Important Stats for BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Phillips: 128 runs in 6 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 25.60

Imran Tahir: 9 wickets in 6 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 16.00

Chandrapaul Hemraj: 178 runs in 6 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 35.60

BR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

BR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Phillips, Odean Smith, Mohd Hafeez, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Jake Lintott

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

BR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - CPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Phillips, Odean Smith, Mohd Hafeez, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Oshane Thomas

Also Read

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Edited by Samya Majumdar