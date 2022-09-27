BR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of CPL 2022 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) face the Barbados Royals (BR) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction.

The Barbados Royals have been impressive in CPL 2022 with eight wins in 10 matches. The likes of Jason Holder and Obed McCoy have been brilliant on the bowling front, with Kyle Mayers leading the way with the bat. However, they are up against an upbeat Guyana Amazon Warriors side who come into the game on the back of four straight wins. They are unbeaten at the Providence Stadium with Shakib Al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz impressing in recent matches. While the previous game between the two sides saw the Warriors emerge victorious, the Barbados Royals will start as the favorites this time around. With a place in the final on offer, a cracking game beckons in Guyana.

BR vs GUY Match Details, CPL 2022

Qualifier 1 of CPL 2022 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the Barbados Royals at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR vs GUY, CPL 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 27th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

BR vs GUY Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at the Providence Stadium with the average first-innings total this season being 165. Pace dominated the proceedings in the previous game, accounting for 11 out of 18 wickets. Batting first would be the preferred option, given the record and the stature of the knockout fixture.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 165

2nd-innings score: 150

BR vs GUY Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: LWWWW

Barbados Royals: WLWWL

BR vs GUY probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Junior Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie.

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers (c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, Najibullah Zadran, Devon Thomas (wk), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ramon Simmonds, Joshua Bishop and Obed McCoy.

BR vs GUY Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (4 matches, 134 runs, strike-rate: 142.55)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been a good addition to the Guyana Amazon Warriors, scoring 134 runs in four matches. He has a strike rate of 142.55 in CPL 2022, holding him in good stead. With Gurbaz capable of scoring quick runs, he is a good pick for your BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Kyle Mayers (10 matches, 311 runs, Average: 31.10)

Kyle Mayers has been the Barbados Royals' top batter with 311 runs in 10 CPL 2022 matches. He has scored three fifties in CPL 2022, with only Johnson Charles having a better record. Although he has scores of 0 and nine against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Mayers can be a viable pick for your BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (53(30) and 1/12 in the previous match vs BR)

Shakib Al Hasan has been a welcome addition to the Amazon Warriors side with 88 runs and seven wickets in four matches. He was the Player of the Match in the previous BR vs GUY fixture as he scored 53 runs and picked a wicket at the same venue. With Shakib in good form, he is a must-have in your BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Obed McCoy (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 15.00)

Obed McCoy has been one of the best bowlers in CPL 2022, picking up 15 wickets in nine matches. He is averaging just 15.00 and boasts a strike rate of 11.40, the second-best in the competition. With McCoy taking four wickets in two matches against Guyana this season, he is one to watch out for in this game.

BR vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Holder

Jason Holder has been in good form in recent matches, scoring 50 runs and picking up three wickets in his last two outings at the Providence Stadium. Holder has been in fine form with the ball this season with 15 wickets to his name. Given his batting average of 65.00 in CPL 2022, he should be a good captaincy option in your BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has scores of 35 and 53 in his last two matches, with the fifty coming against the Barbados Royals. He has picked up seven wickets in four matches this season, averaging 13.57 with the ball. Given Shakib's experience and form, he is bound to be a popular pick as captain or vice-captain in BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Kyle Mayers 311 runs in 10 matches Shimron Hetmyer 229 runs in 9 matches Odean Smith 102 runs in 8 matches Obed McCoy 15 wickets in 9 matches Shakib al Hasan 53(30) and 1/12 in the previous match

BR vs GUY match expert tips for CPL 2022, Qualifier 1

Najibullah Zadran did not have the best of starts to his CPL 2022 campaign, getting out on the first ball to Odean Smith. However, he has a T20I batting strike rate of 143 and is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball. With Najibullah likely to fancy his match-ups against Shakib, Tahir, and Motie, he could be a game-changing pick in your BR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

BR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder (vc), Odean Smith

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb ur Rahman

BR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers (vc)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb ur Rahman

