BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021 Match 2

Match 2 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has the Barbados Royals taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

The Barbados Royals will be eyeing a winning start to their CPL campaign with a couple of eyecatching signings improving their chances as well. However, they face home side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who boast perhaps the most well-balanced team in the competition.

BR vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today

BR XI

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder (c), Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Amir, Oshanr Thomas and

SKN XI

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Joshua da Silva (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Asif Ali, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit (c), Fawad Ahmed, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

BR vs SKN, CPL 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. Although the batters will look to get a move on in the middle overs, the spinners should get the ball to turn off the surface to make for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s BR vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua da Silva: Josh da Silva had a decent CPL 2020 campaign, scoring some quick runs in the top order. He will be keen to put his international experience into play, making him a handy option for the game.

Batsman

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis is one of the more explosive openers in the CPL, with his ability to score quick runs being crucial. Given the slowness of the track, Evin Lewis would love to get his side off to a quick start in the powerplay overs.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder's all-round ability adds some much-needed balance to the side. With a plethora of all-rounders in the Royals' side, Holder could bat higher in the order and should be a popular selection in most BR vs SKN Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Hayden Walsh: Hayden Walsh has had a breakout year in international cricket with a heap of wickets against Australia and Pakistan. With the nature of the pitch coming into play, Walsh is a must-have in your BR vs SKN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (BR)

Hayden Walsh (BR)

Fabian Allen (SKN)

Important Stats for BR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Mayers: 222 runs in 9 CPL 2020 matches, Bat Average: 24.67

Jason Holder: 192 runs and 10 wickets in 10 CPL 2020 matches

Rayad Emrit: 11 wickets in 10 CPL 2020 matches; Bowl Average: 17.36

BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

BR vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua da Silva, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir and Sheldon Cottrell

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

BR vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua da Silva, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

