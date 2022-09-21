BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of CPL 2022 will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) face the Barbados Royals (BR) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's all you need to know about the BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction tip for today's match in CPL 2022.

The Barbados Royals have been the team to beat with seven wins in eight matches. While Kyle Mayers has lit up the tournament with his batting exploits, the Royals' bowling attack has come up with the goods more often than not. As for their opponents, the Patriots have struggled for consistency, winning only two matches so far. With Rashid Khan and Evin Lewis in their ranks, the Patriots will fancy their chances against the Royals. All in all, another exciting game of CPL cricket beckons in Guyana.

BR vs SKN Match Details, CPL 2022

The 24th match of CPL 2022 will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on the Barbados Royals at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR vs SKN, CPL 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 21st September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

BR vs SKN Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium pitch should have help on offer for both batters and bowlers with the average first-innings total in the last three matches being 155. Although the pacers have accounted for 64 percent of the wickets in those three matches, the spinners have been economical. Chasing will be the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Last 3 CPL matches

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 155

2nd-innings score: 156

BR vs SKN Form Guide

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L-L-NR-NR-W-L-W-L

Barbados Royals: W-W-W-W-W-W-L-W

BR vs SKN probable playing 11s for today’s match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news

Dwaine Pretorius is not available for the Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots probable playing 11

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Dwayne Bravo, Duan Jansen, Akila Dananjaya, Rashid Khan and Sheldon Cottrell.

Barbados Royals injury/team news

David Miller and Quinton de Kock are not expected to feature owing to national commitments.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Rakheem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Azam Khan (wk), Devon Thomas, Jason Holder (c), Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh and Ramon Simmonds.

BR vs SKN Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Andre Fletcher (6 matches, 207 runs, Average: 41.40)

Andre Fletcher has been St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' best batter with 207 runs in six matches. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Fletcher scored a 55-ball 81. While Azam Khan is not a bad option, Fletcher's form should give him the nod.

Top Batter Pick

Kyle Mayers (8 matches, 295 runs, Average: 36.88)

Kyle Mayers has been in sublime form in CPL 2022, scoring 295 runs at an average of 36.88. While his form has tailed off in recent matches, he remains one of the highest run-scorers in the competition. With Mayers also picking up five wickets, he is a must-have in your BR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (8 matches, 80 runs, 12 wickets)

Jason Holder has picked up 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.00. In addition to his bowling performance, Holder has also scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 126.98 down the order. With Holder in good form and likely to bat higher up the order, he is a top pick for your BR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy: 5.42)

Rashid Khan has been fairly decent in the CPL so far, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.42. He took a couple of wickets in his previous CPL game against the Saint Lucia Kings. With Rashid bound to have a say with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your BR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

BR vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Holder

Jason Holder comes into the game on the back of a man-of-the-match performance against Guyana Amazon Warriors. He has been in fine form with the ball and is striking at over 125 with the bat. With David Miller and Quinton de Kock not available, Holder should take up more responsibility and be a viable captaincy option in your BR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis has scores of 10 (seven), 24 (nine), 20 (12) and 19 (12) in his last four matches. While he has not been able to convert starts into big ones, he is still striking at 182.50. With Lewis due a big score in CPL 2022, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your BR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BR vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Kyle Mayers 295 runs, 5 wickets in 8 matches Dwayne Bravo 7 wickets in 5 matches Jason Holder 12 wickets in 8 matches Andre Fletcher 207 runs in 6 matches Obed McCoy 13 wickets in 8 matches

BR vs SKN match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 24

Dewald Brevis has blown hot and cold in the CPL with his inexperience showing. While he is able against spin, he will have to face Rashid Khan, who is perhaps the best leg-spinner in the world. With the conditions also on the slower side, Brevis could be avoided in the BR vs SKN game.

BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis (c), Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Duan Jansen

BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers (vc), Harry Tector

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Obed McCoy, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell

