BR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 28

Match 28 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has the Barbados Royals taking on Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

The Kings sealed a top-four spot in the reverse fixture, with the South African duo of Faf du Plessis and David Wiese starring with bat and ball respectively. Although they will be keen to keep the momentum intact, they face a wounded Royals side who are looking to end a rather abject CPL campaign on a high at Warner Park.

BR vs SLK Probable Playing 11 Today

SLK XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Wahab Riaz, Mark Deyal, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Keemo Paul and Kadeem Alleyne

BR XI

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder (c), Glenn Phillips, Thisara Perera, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott and Mohammed Amir

Match Details

BR vs SLK, CPL 2021, Match 28

Date and Time: 12th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch beckons at Warner Park with help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers will get some swing in the early overs, but the ball should skid on to the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SLK vs BR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher's explosive batting ability hasn't come to the fore in recent games. He couldn't score a run in the reverse fixture and will be keen to make up for it with a good knock at the top of the order today.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis bounced back into form with a sensational fifty batting at number three. He will be keen to keep his form intact, making him a must-have in your BR vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder had a decent outing in the reverse fixture with a handy knock towards the backend of the innings. He will be eyeing another such performance, with the Royals looking to end their CPL campaign on a high.

Bowler

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir has been the shining light of the Barbados Royals' bowling attack. He has consistently picked up wickets in powerplay overs and should take a couple more in Barbados' final league game of CPL 2021.

Top 3 best players to pick in BR vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase (SLK) - 752 points

Jeavor Royal (SLK) - 430 points

Faf du Plessis (SLK) - 419 points

Important Stats for BR vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase: 311 runs in 9 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 51.83

Mohammad Amir: 11 wickets in 7 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.55

Faf du Plessis: 277 runs in 9 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 34.62

BR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

BR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Wahab Riaz, Mohd Amir, Jake Lintott and Jeavor Royal

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

BR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Jason Holder, Wahab Riaz, Mohd Amir, Jake Lintott and Jeavor Royal

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Edited by Samya Majumdar