BR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 6

Barbados Royals (BR) will lock horns with Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) in match 6 of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 on Sunday at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. Ahead of the game, here's a look at BR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch report and more.

The Royals had a great start to their campaign, as they won their first match against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots by seven wickets. The Lucia Kings, meanwhile, lost their first game to Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets and will be eager to get their first win of the season.

The Lucia Kings will look to register their first win in the competition, but the Royals are a better team and should win.

BR vs SLK Match Details

The sixth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be played on September 4 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BR vs SLK, Match 6

Date and Time: September 4, 2022; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Warner Park in Basseterre has a decent batting surface and has long boundaries. The last game here was between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs, where 285 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 12 wickets.

BR vs SLK Form Guide

BR - W

SLK - L

BR vs SLK Probable Playing XIs

BR

Quinton de Kock may miss first few games.

Jason Holder (c), Corbin Bosch, Rahkeem Cornwall, Devon Thomas (wk), Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Azam Khan, Joshua Bishop, Harry Tector, Ramon Simmonds

SLK

Faf du Plessis and David Wiese might not be available for the first few games.

Mark Deyal, Johnson Charles (wk), Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeavor Royal, Leroy Lug

BR vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Charles (1 match, 4 runs)

J Charles is, no doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick for your fantasy match, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game. He didn't perform well in the first game, so he's expected to fare better here.

Batters

K Mayers (1 match, 73 runs)

K Mayers and M Deyal are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. Mayers performed exceptionally well in the first game against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, where he smashed 73 off just 46 deliveries.

All-rounders

J Holder (1 match, 2 wickets)

J Holder and C Bosch are the two best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also compelte their quota of overs. R Cornwall is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Joseph (1 match, 9 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Joseph and R Simmonds. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Joseph took four wickets in his last game against Trinbago Knight Riders.

BR vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Joseph

A Joseph bowls both at the start and at the death, making him a safe option for captaincy. He performed exceptionally well with the new ball in the first game, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 4.25.

K Mayers

As the pitch looks decent for batting, you can make K Mayers the captain of the grand league teams, as he can also bowl a few overs too. He smashed 72 in his last game.

Five Must-Picks for BR vs SLK, Match 6

J Holder 2 wickets 64 points C Bosch 10 runs and 1 wicket 82 points A Joseph 9 runs and 4 wickets 137 points M Deyal 35 runs 69 points K Mayers 73 runs 103 points

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Charles

Batters: M Deyal, K Mayers, D Miller

All-rounders: J Holder, R Cornwall, C Bosch, R Chase

Bowlers: A Joseph, R Simmonds, O McCoy

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Charles

Batters: M Deyal, K Mayers, H Tector

All-rounders: J Holder, R Cornwall, C Bosch, R Chase

Bowlers: A Joseph, S Kuggeleijn, O McCoy

