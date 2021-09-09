BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 23

Match 23 of the CPL 2021 has the Barbados Royals taking on the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

The defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have found their groove in the CPL this year with two wins over the Jamaica Tallawahs earlier in the week. They will look to keep their winning run intact, but they face a Barbados Royals side who will be eyeing a crucial win to keep their hopes of a top-four finish intact.

BR vs TKR Probable Playing 11 Today

BR XI

Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Raymon Reifer, Azam Khan (wk), Jason Holder (c), Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott and Mohammad Amir

TKR XI

Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Darren Bravo

Match Details

BR vs TKR, CPL 2021, Match 23

Date and Time: 9th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A decent batting track with some help on offer for the spinners is expected for this game. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay conditions with the new ball likely to skid on nicely to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BR vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has taken up the middle-order role to perfection with his blitzkrieg in the previous game against Jamaica Tallawahs holding him in good stead. Given his ability to play big shots, Seifert should ideally get the nod over Kennar Lewis.

Batsman

Glenn Phillips: Another New Zealand international, Glenn Phillips is Barbados' best bet with the bat with some runs under his belt as well. Although Phillips' off-spin hasn't come to the fore yet, he is bound to be a popular addition to your fantasy team for this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Barbados Royals captain Jason Holder has chipped in with both the bat and ball in CPL 2021. However, a big performance is due from the tall all-rounder, who has shown flashes of brilliance in the last week or so.

Bowler

Ravi Rampaul: Ravi Rampaul has been a revelation in the CPL this year as he tops the wicket-taking charts at the time of writing. With Rampaul picking up wickets for fun in the death overs, he is a must-have in your BR vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BR vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Rampaul (TKR) - 516 points

Sunil Narine (TKR) - 419 points

Azam Khan (BR) - 262 points

Important Stats for BR vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Phillips: 172 runs in 7 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 28.67

Kieron Pollard: 169 runs in 7 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 144.44

Ravi Rampaul: 17 wickets in 7 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 11.71

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

BR vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Lendl Simmons, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Nyeem Young, Khary Pierre and Jake Lintott

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

BR vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Lendl Simmons, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Azam Khan, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Amir, Khary Pierre and Jake Lintott

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Edited by Samya Majumdar