BRD vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Match – Jan 12, 2021

In one of three Elite Group C games in the ongoing 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Baroda will be up against Himachal Pradesh at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Both teams have got off to winning starts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.

Baroda pulled off a nail-biting win against Uttarakhand, defending 168 runs courtesy the exploits of skipper Krunal Pandya (76) and Smit Patel (41). Krunal Pandya also led the way with the ball, reducing Uttarakhand to 67/5 in the 12th over.

Dikshanshu Negi and Kunal Chandela resurrected the Uttarakhand innings and almost took their team over the line. However, Baroda held their nerves to take the win and gain four points.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh had a rather comfortable victory in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy over Chhattisgarh.

RI Thakur’s half-century and Ekant Sen’s blitz (38 off 18 balls) helped Himachal Pradesh rack up 173 runs after batting first. With the ball, skipper Rishi Dhawan led the way with three wickets, helping his side register a 32-run win.

Both teams will look to continue their winning momentum in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Baroda:

Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Smit Patel, Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Abhimanyu Rajput, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan, Karthik Kakade, Deepak Hooda, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya.

Himachal Pradesh:

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Arpit Guleria.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Baroda:

Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Smit Patel (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Abhimanyu Rajput, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan.

Himachal Pradesh:

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma.

Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh

Date: January 12th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara is likely to be a good one to bat on. Baroda faced Uttarakhand at this very venue on the first day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, and the pitch played really well.

It did provide some assistance to the pacers, and there was some turn for the spinners as well. However, it was largely a good track to bat on, and the par score could well be around the 170-run mark.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRD vs HIM)

Dream11 Team for Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prashant Chopra, Smit Patel, Ekant Sen, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Dagar, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth.

Captain: Krunal Pandya. Vice-captain: Prashant Chopra.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prashant Chopra, Kedar Devdhar, RI Thakur, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Dagar, Babashafi Pathan, Atit Sheth.

Captain: Rishi Dhawan. Vice-captain: Kedar Devdhar.