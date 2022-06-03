BRN vs PLZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 19

The Brno CC (BRN) will take on the Plzen Guardians (PLZ) in the 19th match of the ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 on Friday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Brno CC is one of the strongest teams in this year's ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 league, while the Plzen Guardians have failed to get their combinations right.

The Plzen Guardians will look to come out as a unit to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Brno CC is a strong opponent. The encounter is likely to be won by Brno CC.

BRN vs PLZ Probable Playing XI

BRN Playing XI

Dylan Steyn (c), Sureshkumar Nagaraj (wk), Janaka Ihalage, Arun Vasudevan, Ansar Nazir, Riaz Afridi, Jayaprakash Lakshmanasamy, Jai Rathore, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed

PLZ Playing XI

Dijo Vincent (wk), Singh-I, Guru Singh, Sadoon Farrukh, Phanni Mantada, Ashwin Sampath, Keyur Patel, Prabhu Balakrishnan, Jyotish Kana, Jatin Kumar-II, and Nirmal Kumar

Match Details

BRN vs PLZ, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 19th

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been fairly balanced. The pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball. However, the wicket will ease out as the game progresses.

Batting will be relatively easier in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams will look to bowl first.

BRN vs PLZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Singh has not been in the best of his form in this year's ECS Czech Republic T10 but has performed well in other ECS tournaments. He is the best choice for the wicket-keeper's slot for the Dream11 team.

Batters

D Steyn and G Singh are the two best batters to pick in the Dream11 team. J Ihalage is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. G Singh smashed 21 runs in just 14 balls and took one wicket against Bohemian CC.

All-rounders

A Kumar and D Shetti are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. J Kumar is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kumar and N Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Tiwari is another good pick.

Top 3 players to pick in BRN vs PLZ Dream11 prediction team

A Kumar (BRN)

D Shetti (PLZ)

G Singh (PLZ)

Important stats for BRN vs PLZ Dream11 prediction team

A Kumar - 13 runs and 7 wickets

D Shetti - 36 runs and 5 wickets

N Kumar - 3 wickets

BRN vs PLZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Singh, G Singh, D Steyn, J Ihalage, A Kumar, D Shetti, J Kumar, N Kumar, N Ahmed, S Tiwari, and R Afridi

Captain: A Kumar Vice Captain: D Shetti

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Singh, G Singh, D Steyn, K Patel, A Kumar, T Kanhya, D Shetti, J Kumar, N Kumar, N Ahmed, and R Afridi

Captain: D Shetti Vice Captain: A Kumar

