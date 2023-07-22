BRW vs TOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada Match - July 23rd, 2023

The Brampton Wolves will square off against Toronto Nationals in the fifth encounter of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on July 23, Sunday.

In their tournament opener, the Brampton Wolves secured an impressive 52-run win over the Mississauga Panthers. For Wolves, Logan van Beek was the stand-out performer, picking up a four-wicket haul. With the bat, Aaron Johnson and Mark Chapman did exceptionally well to take their side over the line.

The Toronto Nationals, on the other hand, also started the season with a nine-run win over the Vancouver Knights. Colin Munro delivered a powerful 45-ball 78-run knock to keep his side on top. With the ball, Gerhard Erasmus starred, picking up two crucial wickets.

Both sides come into this encounter with high confidence and will be eyeing to add another win to stay on top of the table. This promises to be an interesting contest to watch out for between these two top-class sides.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BRW vs TOR Dream11 game.

#3 Mark Chapman (BRW) - 9 Credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Tri-Series: 5th T20

The New Zealand top-order batter Mark Chapman showcased his star power in the Wolves’ season opener over the Panthers. Chapman delivered a commanding knock of 30 runs in 22 balls, featuring three fours and one six.

Chapman has the potential to be a game-changer against the Toronto Nationals, which makes him a decent captaincy choice in the BRW vs TOR Dream11 game.

#2 Colin Munro (TOR) - 9 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Colin Munro, another New Zealand star, stands out as one of the top captaincy choices in the BRW vs TOR Dream11 game. He has the ability to bag some crucial fantasy points in the upcoming encounter.

Munro amassed an unbeaten 78 runs off just 45 balls to keep his side on top in the team's first game of the season.

#1 Gerhard Erasmus (TOR) - 8 Credits

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Erasmus, the Namibian skipper, didn't had a chance to showcase his prowess with the willow but did exceptionally well with the ball by picking two crucial wickets to change the game towards his side.

The all-rounder is expected to bat at No.6 and bowl his full quota of overs, making him our top choice as skipper in the BRW vs TOR Dream11 game.

