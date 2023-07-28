BRW vs VK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 12

The 12th game of the Global T20 Canada will see Brampton Wolves (BRW) square off against Vancouver Knights (VK) at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Friday, July 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BRW vs VK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Wolves have won three of their last four games, while the Knights have won one of their three. The Knights will give it their all to win the game, but the Wolves are expected to prevail.

BRW vs VK Match Details

The 12th game of the Global T20 Canada will be played on July 28 at the CAA Centre in Brampton at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRW vs VK, Match 12

Date and Time: July 28, 2023; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves saw 271 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

BRW vs VK Form Guide

BRW - Won three of their last four games

VK - Won one of their last three games

BRW vs VK Probable Playing XIs

BRW

No injury update

Usman Khan (wk), Hussain Talat, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, MS Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Logan van Beek, Jan Frylinck, Tim Southee (c), JOA Gordon, Chris Green

VK

No injury update

R van der Dussen (c), Nawab Singh, Najibullah Zadran, Rayyan Pathan, FK Zaman, Harsh Thaker, Fabian Allen, V Aravind (wk), C Bosch, R Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique

BRW vs VK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Khan

Khan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. V Aravind is another good pick.

Batters

F Zaman

R Van Der Dussen and Zaman are the two best batter picks. M Chapman played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

L Van Beek

C Bosch and Van Beek are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C De Grandhomme is another good pick.

Bowlers

C Green

The top bowler picks are T Southee and C Green. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Trumpelmann is another good pick.

BRW vs VK match captain and vice-captain choices

L Van Beek

Van Beek bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 306 points in the last three games.

F Zaman

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Zaman the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in top form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 191 points in the last three games.

Five must-picks for BRW vs VK, Match 12

R Van Der Dussen

F Zaman

L Van Beek

C Green

C De Grandhomme

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: U Khan

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, F Zaman, M Chapman

All-rounders: C Bosch, C De Grandhomme, L Van Beek, H Thaker, H Talat

Bowlers: C Green, T Southee

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Khan

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, F Zaman

All-rounders: C Bosch, C De Grandhomme, L Van Beek, H Thaker, S Ahmadzai, F Allen

Bowlers: C Green, T Southee