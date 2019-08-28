BT vs BP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match - 28th August 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 227 // 28 Aug 2019, 16:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

The league phase of the Karnataka Premier League has come to an end and it is time for the much-awaited playoffs to commence. The top two teams, Ballari Tuskers and Belagavi Panthers will lock horns in Qualifier 1 with the aim of gaining direct qualification for the grand final.

Even though Ballari lost two close matches recently, they were comfortably the best side through the league phase. Krishnappa Gowtham's all-round performances combined with good outings from skipper CM Gautam, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal and Abrar Kazi have helped the team to put up impressive performances.

On the other hand, Belagavi came back strongly with the help of Manish Pandey to finish second in the points table after being not able to post a single win in the first three games.

Squads to choose from

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt P, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Pradeep T, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Mohammad N Nizar, Bhavesh Gulecha, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Ruchir Joshi, Santok Singh, Vishnu Priyan, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharath Srinivas, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa.

Belagavi Panthers: Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Manish Pandey, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Stalin Hoover, Darshan MB, Ravikumar Samarth, Zahoor Farooqui, Kiran AM, Rakshith S, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Abdul Majid.

Playing XI Updates

Prasidh Krishna will replace Ruchir Joshi in the Ballari line-up. Belgavi are expected to go in with the same team.

Ballari Tuskers: Abhishek Reddy, CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath Srinivas, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, Zeeshan A Sayyad.

Belagavi Panthers: Arshdeep Singh Brar, Stalin Hoover, Ravikumar Samarth, Dikshanshu Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Shubhang Hegde, Ritesh Bhatkal, Avinash D, Darshan MB, Zahoor Farooqui.

Match Details

Ballari Tuskers Vs Belagavi Panthers, Karnataka Premier League, Qualifier 1

Advertisement

28th August 2019, 7.00 PM IST

SNR Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch and Weather Report

Mysore has been constant with both good weather and also fantastic batting conditions. Further, the small boundaries have made batting look very easy in the Mysore leg of the KPL.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: CM Gautam will be the only wicket-keeper batsman for the primary team. The Ballari skipper has found some rich form after promoting himself to open the inning. In the last game, he scored 92* to help Ballari post a humongous total of 241 for Mysuru Warriors.

Batsmen: Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar and R Samarth will be the four batsmen for this game.

Abhishek Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal started off the season brilliantly as they helped their side Ballari post good totals on a consistent basis. In the recent few matches, Krishnappa Gowtham's heroics have taken the sheen of Reddy and Padikkal's ability but they have it in them to produce good performances when their team needs it.

So far, Padikkal and Reddy have scored 223 and 217 runs respectively in six matches. They also hold the third and fourth position in the run-scoring charts for this season.

For Belagavi Panthers, R Samarth will be needed to take the bulk of the responsibility given the fact that Manish Pandey won't be available for the team. His fifty in Belagavi's last match against Bijapur was also a timely return to form for the talented right-handed batsman.

Middle-order batsman Abhinav Manohar is someone who has gone under the radar in spite of his useful knocks. Until now, Manohar has scored 90 runs and is also the team's third-highest run-scorer.

All-rounders: As usual Krishnappa Gowtham will be the first name on the team sheet. He has had a remarkable tournament with both bat and ball and is one of the main reasons for Ballari to finish on top of the points table. In the last game, Gowtham didn't have his best outing as he only managed to score 48 runs and picked up only four wickets.

CA Karthik will be the other all-rounder. The medium-pace bowling all-rounder has had a very good tournament with the ball. Until now, he has picked up six wickets while also chipping in with a few useful runs.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, D Avinash, MB Darshan and Bhavesh Gulecha will be the bowlers for this match.

Prasidh didn't play the last game but he should return to the team for this important game and lead the bowling attack. So far, Prasidh has picked up seven wickets in five matches. He has also been miserly by only conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.53.

Belagavi's two bowlers D Avinash and MB Darshan have been very consistent in the last few matches. While D Avinash bowls during the powerplay and death overs, Darshan gets through his overs quickly during the middle phase of an inning. So far, Avinash and Darshan have taken seven and six wickets respectively. Further, Darshan has only played three matches and that makes his tally look even more special.

Ballari's Bhavesh Gulecha will round off the Dream11 team. The medium-pacer hasn't had much a particularly impressive tournament but he has to be used as a fill-in option due to the high credit points of the star players.

Captain: K Gowtham will be the captain while Abhishek Reddy will be the vice-captain: Alternative options for captaincy roles would be Devdutt Padikkal, R Samarth and CM Gautam

Fantasy Suggestion #1: CM Gautam, Abhishek Reddy (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, R Samarth, K Gowtham (C), CA Karthik, Prasidh Krishna, Bhavesh Gulecha, D Avinash, MB Darshan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kaunain Abbas, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal (C), R Samarth (VC), Abhinav Manohar, K Gowtham, CA Karthik, Stalin Hoover, Abrar Kazi, MB Darshan, Shubhang Hegde.