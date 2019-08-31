BT vs HT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Final - 31st August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Twenty-four matches and finally there are only teams left in the battle- Ballari Tuskers and Hubli Tigers as the two teams who would be raring to lift the coveted Karnataka Premier League title. On Saturday, the SNR Wadiyar Ground in Mysore will witness the grand final as these two brilliant sides lock horns to get the ultimate prize.

Without an iota of doubt, Ballari Tuskers have been the best side in the league. Skipper CM Gautam, K Gowtham, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna have all ensured that Ballari enter the final as a perfect team who don't rely on individual brilliance.

On the other hand, Hubli will want to pull off a victory that would be termed as an upset. After finishing third in the group stage, they had to play the eliminator and take the extra step to reach this stage. Three games in three days for Hubli should definitely be a factor in this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt P, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Pradeep T, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Mohammad N Nizar, Bhavesh Gulecha, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Ruchir Joshi, Santok Singh, Vishnu Priyan, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharath Srinivas, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa.

Hubli Tigers: R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Mohammed Taha, Pawan KB, Aditya Somanna, Shishir Bhavane, Vidyadhar Patil, Mahesh Patel, Abhilash Shetty, David Mathias, Shivil Kaushik, Suraj Seshadri, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vishwanath M, KL Srijith, Luvnith Sisodia, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

Playing XI Updates

Both teams are expected to go in unchanged.

Ballari Tuskers: Abhishek Reddy, CM Gautam (C), Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Abrar Kazi, Sharath Srinivas, Bhavesh Gulecha, KP Appanna, Prasidh Krishna.

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Pawan KB, KL Srijith, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal, Aditya Somanna, Abhilash Shetty, Mithrakanth Yadav.

Match Details

Ballari Tuskers v Hubli Tigers, Karnataka Premier League, Final

31st August 2019, 7.00 PM IST

SNR Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch and Weather Report

As usual, good cricketing weather is in the offing at Mysore while the track should still be decent even after taking into account that a lot of matches have been played here recently. They might very well use a fresh pitch too.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: The two wicket-keepers for this match would be CM Gautam and KB Pawan. The experienced duo have had a similar kind of tournament in the sense that they didn't start the tournament particularly well but runs have started to flow during the latter half of the tournament. CM Gautam is also the fourth-highest run-scorer this season with 237 runs from seven matches.

Batsmen: Mohammad Taha, Abhishek Reddy and KL Shrijith will be the three batsmen for this match.

How can one not pick the leading run-scorer of the tournament, Mohammad Taha? Taha has had a superb tournament and this is one of the main reasons for Hubli's presence in this final.

Abhishek Reddy is another opener who has had an impressive season this time around. Although he hasn't produced a lot of runs in the last few matches, he is still the fifth-highest run-scorer with 233 runs.

The last pick, KL Shrijith is more of a fill-in option due to the high credit points for the more high profile players. Until now, Shrijith has scored 116 runs.

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham and the Hubli duo of Praveen Dubey and Aditya Somanna will make up the all-rounders section.

There doesn't need to be an explanation as to how good Gowtham has been in this KPL with both bat and ball. Apart from his big hitting with the bat, Gowtham is also easily the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

Praveen Dubey, on the other hand, has been superb with the bat for Hubli. He has amassed 211 runs while batting in the middle-order.

Meanwhile, Aditya Somanna has been excellent with the ball and his 12 wickets in this season show how vital he has been to the Hubli team.

Bowlers: We can go with Shreyas Gopal, Bhavesh Gulecha and Abhilash Shetty as the three bowlers.

Shreyas Gopal, who came in as a late replacement for Vidyadhar Patil, has immediately strengthened the Hubli bowling attack. In the last match, he took two wickets while conceding only 17 runs in his four over spell.

Bhavesh Gulecha is another fill-in option like KL Shrijith. He has picked up three wickets so far.

Abhilash Shetty will round off the Dream11 team. In the last two matches, Abhilash has picked six wickets with his left-arm medium pace.

Captain: K Gowtham will be the captain while Mohammad Taha will be a good choice to have as the vice-captain. Other choices for captaincy roles would be CM Gautam, Devdutt Padikkal and Praveen Dubey.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: CM Gautam, KB Pawan, Mohammad Taha (VC), Abhishek Reddy, KL Shrijith, K Gowtham (C), Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Shreyas Gopal, Bhavesh Gulecha, Abhilash Shetty.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: CM Gautam (C), Mohammad Taha, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), KL Shrijith, K Gowtham, Praveen Dubey, CA Karthik, Prasidh Krishna, Mithrakanth Yadav, Bhavesh Gulecha, Abhilash Shetty.