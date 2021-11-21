BT vs NW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 21st, 2021

Bangla Tigers (BT) and Northern Warriors (NW) will lock horns in the eighth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Bangla Tigers lost their games against Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls, and have been quite inconsistent in the tournament. With both their batting and bowling departments failing collectively, the Tigers have struggled.

Much was expected from former South African captain Faf du Plessis in the tournament, but he is yet to get going. The Tigers bowlers have also failed to create an impact, lacking variations to trouble the batters.

Meanwhile, the Northern Warriors lost their games against the Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi. Though the Warriors have a lot of match-winners in their ranks, there are no collective performances from the team.

Moeen Ali would be keen to up the ante after delivering a mediocre performance. He would also love to roll his arm over. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell was the lone shining light for the Warriors in an otherwise disastrous showing.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BT vs NW contest.

#3 Rovman Powell (NW)

Rovman Powell has come up with a lot of impressive knocks in his short career. He smacked two brilliant knocks in the tournament so far, but both of them were in vain. He smashed a 38-run knock over the Bulls and hit 42 in the game against Team Abu Dhabi.

He can give nightmares to both pacers and spinners on his day. That makes the NW player a good addition as a multiplier for your fantasy team.

#2 Moeen Ali (NW)

Interestingly, Moeen Ali hasn't been used well so far in the tournament. Though he has batted at No.3, he is yet to roll his arm on this sluggish wicket. With surfaces slowing down as the tournament progresses, he is expect to bowl.

The NW all-rounder has a lot of variations under his sleeve. That makes him one of the players to watch out for in this game. He has scored 35 runs in two games in the tournament.

#1 Faf du Plessis (BT)

Faf du Plessis, the former South African captain, is yet to join the party with the willow for BT. There was a lot of expectation from the CSK opener to get going, but the BT player has failed to create an impact. That has been a main reason behind BT's poor show in the tournament.

With the upcoming T10 game being a do-or-die clash for BT, a big win is needed to significantly up their net run rate. A lot of eyes will be on Faf du Plessis to hit a big knock.

