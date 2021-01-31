BT vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – January 31st, 2021

Bangla Tigers will take on Northern Warriors in the 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Both sides began their Abu Dhabi T10 campaigns with losses. Bangla Tigers were defeated by Delhi Bulls in their Abu Dhabi T10 tournament opener. Batting first, they scored 128, but Delhi won with an over and three wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, Northern Warriors were defeated by Maratha Arabians in their opening Abu Dhabi T10 clash. They failed to defend 126 runs, falling to last season's winners by five wickets.

Abu Dhabi T10: Squads to choose from

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Ravinderpal Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Aryan Lakra, Adam Hose, Rameez Shahzad.

Northern Warriors

Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C&WK), Rovman Powell, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Fabien Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waseem Muhammad.

Predicted Playing 11s

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque.

Northern Warriors

Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C&WK), Rovman Powell, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Fabien Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana.

Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, Match 11.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Date and Time: 31st January 2021, 7:45 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a sporting one, but in the T10 format, it tends to favour the batsmen. The track could also help pacers, and a score over 120 is par on this ground in this format.

BT vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BT vs NW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Karim Janat, Rayad Emrit, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Johnson Charles. Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Karim Janat, Rayad Emrit, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran.