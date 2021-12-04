BT vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, 3rd-place Play-off

The third-place play-off of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Team Abu Dhabi head into the game on the back of a tough loss in Qualifier 2 as they failed to chase down 109. They will be keen to end their campaign on a high with a win over the Bangla Tigers, who have been impressive since their slow start in the first half of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. However, the Tigers will start the game as underdogs against Liam Livingstone and co. With both teams having a resourceful squad to fall back on, a cracking game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

BT vs TAD Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Will Smeed, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Hassan Khalid

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Farooq, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell and Naveen ul Haq

Match Details

BT vs TAD, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, 3rd-place Play-off

Date and Time: 4th December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with dew expected to play a part as well. The pacers are getting some help early on with the new ball, making it a tad difficult for the batters to play big shots in the powerplay overs. There will be turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to be wary of the dimensions of the ground as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BT vs TAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been one of the best batters in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, with the Englishman boasting a strike rate of 237.50. Although he failed to play a big knock on Friday, Salt will be keen to end the tournament on a high. He should be a good addition to your BT vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai is leading the runscoring charts with 348 runs at a strike rate of 203.51. The southpaw has come up with quick knocks consistently and given his form, Zazai is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has led Team Abu Dhabi admirably with 290 runs and 10 wickets to his name. However, Livingstone's form has spiraled down a touch in the last few games, something we would be keen to overturn going into his final game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Bowler

James Faulkner: James Faulkner is one of the most skillful bowlers in the competition with his variations serving him well. The left-armer has been in decent form and should pick up a wicket or two in this game, making him a good addition to your BT vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BT vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (TAD)

Paul Stirling (TAD)

James Faulkner (BT)

Important stats for BT vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 11 wickets in 10 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 16.91

Liam Livingstone - 290 runs in 12 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 26.36

Hazratullah Zazai - 348 runs in 11 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 58.00

BT vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

BT vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Smeed, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell and Luke Wood

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

BT vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Ingram, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammad Amir

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Phil Salt

Edited by Samya Majumdar