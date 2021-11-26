BT vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 17

Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Team Abu Dhabi have been the team to beat in this T10 League so far with no losses in five games. Led by the explosive Liam Livingstone, Team Abu Dhabi have found ways to clinch wins from clutches of defeats consistently. They will now keep their winning streak on the line against a resourceful Bangla Tigers side who have won their last three games on the trot. Although they have momentum on their side, the Tigers will be wary of what a full-strength Abu Dhabi side are capable of, making for a cracking contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

BT vs TAD Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana/Mohd Amir, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Farooq, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards and Naveen ul Haq

Match Details

BT vs TAD, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 17

Date and Time: 26th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. The ball should skid on to the bat with dew playing a part as well. There should be some swing on offer early on with the new ball, keeping the pacers interested. The dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, who will need to vary their line and length accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 120 being par at the venue.

Today’s BT vs TAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnson Charles: Since his promotion to the top of the order, Johnson Charles has been rampant alongside Hazratullah Zazai. He has been particularly heavy on the pacers and will be keen to sustain the same form, making him a good addition to your BT vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has blown hot and cold in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 despite starting the tournament with a quickfire fifty. The burly Irishman is quite experienced in the T10 format and is due for a big score at the top of the order alongside Phil Salt, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been Team Abu Dhabi's go-to batter in the middle overs, often taking the attack to the bowling side. He has also chipped in with his resourceful bowling ability, which should come into play once again in this much-awaited clash.

Bowler

James Faulkner: James Faulkner's variations and experience have served him well in this T10 League, with the Aussie pacer conceding less than 10 runs an over. He has bowled mostly in the powerplay phase, picking up a few wickets without compromising on the economy rate, which makes him a good addition to your BT vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BT vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (TAD) - 369 points

Marchant de Lange (TAD) - 308 points

Benny Howell (BT) - 274 points

Important stats for BT vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 6 wickets in 5 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.83

Liam Livingstone - 152 runs in 5 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 38.00

Will Jacks - 106 runs in 5 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 53.00

BT vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

BT vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Paul Stirling, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Benny Howell, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange, James Faulkner and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

BT vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Hazratullah Zazai, Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Benny Howell, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Fidel Edwards, James Faulkner and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

Edited by Samya Majumdar